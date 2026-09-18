How Raiders’ Defense Will Hold Up Against Chargers’ Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have a terrific opportunity in front of them heading into Week 2 with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the Raiders departed Week 1 with a dominant win over the Miami Dolphins, the Chargers suffered an embarrassing loss against the Arizona Cardinals. All in all, Los Angeles was underwhelming, which was certainly not supposed to be the case with Mike McDaniel taking over as offensive coordinator. At his press conference on Thursday, defensive coordinator Rob Leonard spoke about the Chargers' offense.

Leonard's Thoughts

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They're very talented," Leonard said. "They're very explosive. [I've] gone against Mike [McDaniel] a few times. He does a heck of a job. It's going to be a tough test, and they got great players. Every week is its own deal."

With that in mind, here is how the Raiders can slow down the Chargers' offense, which was far from perfect against Arizona.

Generate Pressure

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, the Raiders sacked Dolphins' quarterback Malik Willis five times. While the Chargers' offensive line is much better than Miami's, their guard-center-guard combination is vulnerable. Justin Herbert took three sacks against Arizona, which wasn't expected with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back in the lineup.

Las Vegas bolstered the defense this offseason, signing multiple players in the front seven, including Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. For the first time in Maxx Crosby's career, he has a supporting cast capable of alleviating some of the responsibilities on his shoulders. The Raiders' defense is underrated, and we'll see if that sentiment is proven true in Week 2.

Marginalize Los Angeles' Passing Attack

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herbert was disappointing in Week 1, completing 17-of-27 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Creating pressure on the 28-year-old quarterback ties into limiting the Chargers' passing game, but the secondary will also have to hold up its end of the bargain.

Las Vegas' task could be more manageable, as Ladd McConkey hasn’t practiced this week due to a rib injury he suffered against the Cardinals. The 24-year-old receiver led the team with five receptions for 82 yards and is the Chargers' clear WR1. If McConkey misses, which looks likely at this point, the Raiders will need to shift their focus to Quentin Johnston, who caught two passes for 17 yards.

With a banged-up pass-catching group and a questionable interior offensive line, the Chargers could be susceptible to the Raiders' under-the-radar defense.