Why Getting Ashton Jeanty Back Big Boost for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got good news ahead of their season-opening matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

After multiple days of being a full participant in practice, star running back Ashton Jeanty will be able to suit up for the first week of the season. This is a stark contrast to a few weeks ago, when it seemed like his ankle injury could sideline him for a while.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raider Nation should be thrilled to see that Jeanty will be back on the field, as he has a chance to take a major step forward in his second season behind a healthy offensive line and a more favorable scheme.

What should fans look forward to seeing with Jeanty lacking an injury designation?

The Return of Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Dolphins were 28th in the league in yards per rush allowed in 2025 and are relying on a second-year leap from defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who will miss this game with a leg injury.

The way Miami's roster is currently constructed, Jeanty and the Raiders' rushing attack could have a big day on the ground. Klint Kubiak will want to run the football, and if he has confidence in Jeanty's ankle, he should feel comfortable giving his second-year back a fair share of carries.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mike Washington Jr. is an exciting rookie, and he'll certainly have a role based on how he performed in the preseason, but he doesn't yet have the down-to-down consistency Jeanty is expected to have. If Kubiak is still not comfortable giving Jeanty the heavy workload, Washington should be able to help.

Jeff Hafley is an excellent defensive coach, but he doesn't have the personnel to slow down Jeanty if he's ready to handle a healthy workload. Jeanty changes the outlook if he's ready to return fully.

Ashton Jeanty: Cleanup Duty?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders will be without superstar tight end Brock Bowers after he underwent a procedure on his knee that will cause him to miss some time. That eliminates arguably the team's best offensive weapon.

Therefore, the Raiders can lean on Jeanty because they won't have that option in the passing game. Kubiak may be more inclined to run the football without his most reliable pass-catcher.

Could we see a Raiders' offense that features 25-30 carries for Jeanty? Probably not because of his injury and Washington's presence, but it is not out of the realm of possibility.

In Conclusion

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' offense is far different when Jeanty is healthy and ready to be the bell-cow back.

Much of what Kubiak wants to call depends on what Jeanty can handle. Las Vegas doesn't necessarily need him to beat the Dolphins, but it wouldn't hurt to have him.