3 Current Raiders Who Could Lose Jobs on Draft Night

After upgrading their coaching staff, the Las Vegas Raiders' front office is now fixated on revamping their roster. The Raiders have no shortage of roster-related questions that will arise from their choices in the NFL Draft.

Raiders general manager John Spytek knows he must give head coach Klint Kubiak a better roster than Las Vegas had in 2025. Spytek acted fast, quickly adding proven talent in free agency. He will now add more talent in the NFL Draft. However, that could lead to several players losing their jobs.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that can bring this offense to life."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Below are a few players who could lose their roster spots after the draft.

Atonio Mafi

The Raiders leaned on Mafi during the second half of the 2025 season, as their offensive line lay in ruins. Las Vegas' front office has made it more than clear that they plan to revamp their offensive line. The signing of Tyler Linderbaum solidified the center position and one of the guard positions.

Jackson Powers-Johnson will man one of the guard positions, with Spencer Burford and Caleb Rogers battling for the other offensive guard position. The Raiders have multiple other guards that could be above Mafi on the depth chart, with additional offensive linemen coming via the draft.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders have three picks in the fourth round of the draft. It is hard to fathom them walking away with anything less than one or two additional offensive linemen. If they draft multiple linemen, one guard and one tackle would make a lot of sense. Or they could add one lineman who plays both positions.

The more offensive linemen the Raiders add via the draft, the worse it is for Mafi's chances of staying on the roster. Las Vegas' front office is all but sure to continue fixing its offensive line in preparation for Fernando Mendoza's arrival. Mafi could be the odd man out.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chigozie Anusiem

The Raiders need depth at cornerback. They will likely draft at least one, if not two, cornerbacks. If they draft two cornerbacks, it could lead them to replace one of the corners currently on the roster. Las Vegas has stronger ties to every other corner on their roster than they do Anusiem.

Similar ties would be made to any cornerbacks that the Raiders draft under Spytek, which could leave Anusiem as the odd man out. Conversely, the Raiders need as many corners as they can get. Even if they draft multiple corners, it could be argued that they cannot afford to lose any they already have.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (35) during pregame warm ups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.

The Raiders currently have five tight ends on their roster, with one of those tight ends being arguably the best tight end in the National Football League when he is healthy. The addition of 10 new players could force the Raiders to look down the roster at which position groups need trimming.

Given the number of players Las Vegas has at several other positions, combined with some of the other moves they have made, it would not be a surprise if Okwuegbunam found himself without a roster spot as the Raiders continue to revamp their roster from the top down.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) attempts to bring down Las Vegas Raiders Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. (86) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images