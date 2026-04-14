One Perfect NFL Draft Target for Raiders by Round

First Round: Quarterback

The Raiders will select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Round: Safety

Las Vegas needs help at safety, as its two starting safeties are set to become free agents after the 2026 season. There is little depth behind those two players. Klint Kubiak believes this draft is deep with talented safeties. The No. 36 pick would be a good spot to select one.

That, of course, depends on what the teams ahead of the Raiders do. Safety or corner should be the focus here.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) makes a recption as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defend during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Third Round: Cornerback

Las Vegas needs all the help it can get at cornerback. Adding a corner in the third round, especially in conjunction with a safety, would be a solid move for the Raiders.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Fourth Round: Offensive Line

The Raiders have massive depth needs along their offensive line. Last season proved that one or two injuries along the unit are enough to doom the entire season for the Raiders. They cannot let that happen again. Las Vegas has added multiple starting offensive linemen in recent drafts.

Las Vegas did this with second and third-round picks. Unless they come across an unquestionable first-round talent at offensive line in the second round, adding multiple offensive linemen in the fourth round would be extremely smart on the front office's part. This could be a homerun for Las Vegas.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have three picks in the fourth round. They should strongly consider using at least one or two of them on the offensive line.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) prays on the sidelines before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Fifth Round: Wide Receiver

Las Vegas would be wise to add a wide receiver at one point or another during the draft. However, after using a second-round pick on Jack Bech, who has yet to prove he was worth a second-round pick, Las Vegas should pass on adding to the position group until late in the draft.

Las Vegas has already paid veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor. They still have Bech, Tre Tucker, and Dont'e Thornton. Las Vegas' offense can still throw the ball to Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, as well as Ashton Jeanty. A low-risk, low-cost addition to the position group via the draft makes sense.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sixth Round: Linebacker

Even more so than at the wide receiver position, the Raiders recently made a significant financial commitment to their group of linebackers. The additions of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are likely to cover the group for some time. Still, the unit needs additional depth.

Dean has a history of injuries, and there is a drop-off between Dean, Walker, and the rest of the Raiders' linebackers. The position group is also becoming increasingly important with the change of rules on special teams, where the more linebackers a team has, the better.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) as linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) hurdles the play during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Seventh Round: Toss Up

Oftentimes, players picked in the seventh round do not make the team. So, the Raiders have little to lose, regardless of which position group they draft. Depending on how many offensive linemen the Raiders draft in the middle rounds, they could add another lineman in the seventh round.

Doing so could be a steal for the Raiders if they can find a dependable reserve offensive lineman. The same can be said about the cornerback position. Las Vegas needs all the affordable help it can get at cornerback. Adding multiple in this draft wouldn't be a bad idea for a roster desperately in need.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images