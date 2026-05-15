Main Takeaways From Raiders Schedule Release

For the first time in a while, the Las Vegas Raiders have a season to look forward to. That excitement and anticipation reached a new level with the 2026 schedule officially revealed on Thursday night.

With the Raiders' slate of games released, here are some of the main takeaways and reactions for the Silver and Black next season.

No Excuse to Not Be 1-0

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) carries the ball for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

We mentioned the Miami Dolphins as an ideal Week 1 opponent for the Raiders, giving head coach Klint Kubiak his team an incredible opportunity to open the season with a win.

Las Vegas' prayers were answered, as they will host the lowly Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in their first game of the 2026 NFL season.

Rough Eight-Week Stretch

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) look on during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Las Vegas needs to win as many games as possible in the first three weeks of the season, as starting Week 4, it faces, in order, the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, Rams, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks, and Broncos. That includes the four conference championship participants and both Super Bowl contestants from last season. Not to mention, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are two of the opposing quarterbacks the Raiders will face during that span.

Obviously, we don't know what all those teams will look like at that point in the season, but on paper, that is a grueling stretch of games. The Raiders' level of success next season will be contingent on how they look on the other side of that eight-week gauntlet.

When Will Fernando Mendoza Make His Debut?

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This schedule makes it difficult to identify a favorable spot for Mendoza in his first start - assuming he is given an opportunity at some point in 2026 - as the aforementioned stretch is in the heart of the campaign.

At first glance, Week 8 at the Jets, which is followed by the 49ers in Week 9, is not a terrible situation for the rookie quarterback to make his first career start. If Kubiak wants to wait longer, or if the team is finding success with Kirk Cousins up to that point, Week 16 at home against the Tennessee Titans is an inviting matchup, with the Arizona Cardinals on deck in Week 17.

Final Three Games Could Be Great if Raiders Are Playoff Contenders

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas could be a surprise team next season and challenge for a spot in the postseason. If that ends up being the case, the last month of the regular season could provide a major bump in reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

In addition to the aforementioned games - Tennessee and Arizona - the Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale. You may be thinking to yourself, “Why is this good news for Las Vegas?” I'll tell you why. Assuming the Chiefs return to their former state as a Super Bowl contender, which remains to be seen, head coach Andy Reid could be resting the majority of the starters with a playoff seed locked in. Las Vegas could have a "free win" and sneak into the playoffs in this scenario.