3 Instant Observations From Raiders' Week 9 Loss vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders were on the road again in Week 9, this time against the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders faced a 49ers team fresh off its bye week. The extra week of preparation, combined with Week 9 being a home game, gave San Francisco many of the intended benefits early in the game.

The Raiders started another game slowly. After winning the toss and deferring until the second half, which is usually the better option for them, Las Vegas' defense allowed a 12-play, 69-yard drive that was reminiscent of much of the unit's outing against the New York Jets last week.

Las Vegas' offense followed up by gaining seven yards in three plays, then punting the ball after an opening drive that took one minute off the game clock. Predictably, the 49ers marched down the field to jump out to an early 14-0 lead, and the Raiders had to play catch-up the rest of the day.

Below are a few of my instant reactions to the Raiders' Week 9 loss to the 49ers.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Defense in No-Man's Land

The Raiders escaped their Week 8 matchup against the Jets with a win. The fact that they had to escape against the Jets was telling. The success of Geno Smith and the Jets against the Raiders' defense last Sunday, while the 49ers had the week off, foreshadowed their Week 9 slate.

The 49ers are better at everything than the Jets are, especially on offense. San Francisco used a nearly carbon-copy game plan, attacking a vulnerable Raiders defense on the ground and through the air . Las Vegas allowed the Jets to run for 140 yards in the first half.

In Week 9 , the 49ers nearly ran for 100 yards in the first quarter alone. Las Vegas' inability to stop the run only makes things harder for a questionable defensive backfield. This has been on full display throughout the season, especially over the past two weeks.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of Raiders' Issues More Roster-Related Than Coaching-Related

Entering the season, it was no secret that the Raiders still had plenty of work to do on their roster. That was the case even after their slew of offseason roster additions. In terms of roster-building, few teams in the league were more active than Las Vegas.

However, few, if any, rosters in the league needed as much work from top to bottom as the Raiders' roster did following their 3-14 campaign under Pete Carroll. Las Vegas' Week 9 loss to the 49ers further confirmed that the Raiders are better than they were last season.

Halfway through the season, the Raiders are no longer the league's worst team worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. Yet they are much closer to the two-win Jets, the New Orleans Saints, the winless Los Angeles Chargers, and the one-win Miami Dolphins.

Still, that is technically progress, which is all anyone asked of the Raiders this offseason. Their five losses this season are just the result of calculated risks Las Vegas' front office had to take while addressing some positions more than others.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of how the league is set up, no team is good at every position. The Raiders are simply in their first season after beginning to turn things around, roster-wise. No one is surprised that Las Vegas has lost to the teams they have. It is just tough to see it be as bad as it has been at times.

Tough Decisions Coming Soon

The Raiders were never expected to contend for a playoff spot this season until they started 3-0. They are still in the playoff hunt, but at 4-5, with games against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos coming up, Las Vegas will soon have to make some tough decisions.

Those decisions will have to come at several positions, and regarding how to progress through the rest of this season. Las Vegas' rebuild is just getting started; their four losses are what early-stage rebuilds look like.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak runs across the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff should consider that development on game days is more productive than practice.

As losses begin to pile up, the Raiders brass must look at the full picture and not let a perceived shot at the playoffs lead them to make the wrong decision for the team's future beyond this season.