3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Raiders' Matchup vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 8 win over the New York Jets was just what they needed in between multiple games against the league's best teams. They are back to the grind as they prepare for another road challenge this week.

Las Vegas has already surpassed its win total from last season, but faces a three-game stretch that will leave little doubt about the direction of the season. Sunday's slate against San Francisco will be followed by games against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

The Raiders sit at 4-4, their best record this deep into the regular season in years. They look to build on their strong start by upsetting the 49ers this Sunday. Las Vegas will face a much more talented team this Sunday than they did last Sunday.

Still, if they perform well enough, there is always a chance the Raiders can leave San Francisco with a win. On the other hand, beating a team like the 49ers may take more than the Raiders currently have on their roster.

Sunday will be one of the Raiders' toughest games this season. However, not knowing which Raiders team will show up makes it a more interesting matchup than it may seem.

Below are the storylines I am watching the most in Las Vegas' Week 9 matchup against the 49ers.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) attempts to make a catch on Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Eric Stokes/Raiders Defensive Backs Figure It Out?

The Raiders' defensive backfield has struggled over the past two weeks. After Matthew Stafford picked the unit apart, Geno Smith and the Jets' wide receivers did too. Las Vegas played man defense most of Sunday, which left veteran cornerback Eric Stokes on an island with the Jets' best receivers.

The Jets made the Raiders pay, targeting Stokes early and often. The veteran made several plays that helped the Raiders win, but his overall performance raised questions heading into Week 9. Stokes is the team's best cornerback. They need him to figure it out soon.

The Raiders may be without Darien Porter, which would add more to all of the defense's plate. Still, Stokes' performance will be the unit's most important on Sunday. Las Vegas will need all hands on deck against Brock Purdy and a well-coached 49ers team.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball past New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty/Mike Washington Usage

Against the Jets, Las Vegas largely used Washington to run the ball and Ashton Jeanty as the team's pass-catching option out of the backfield. It will be interesting to see if the Raiders take a similar approach to how they use their running backs on Sunday against San Francisco.

Washington's second half changed the game's trajectory for the Raiders, who trailed by almost double digits at halftime. One storyline I'll watch most closely is the Raiders' usage of Washington and Jeanty. How often Las Vegas hands off to Jeanty will be interesting to watch.

The Raiders may have made strides toward figuring out how to fix their ground game. However, their Week 9 game against the 49ers will give a better idea of whether or not that is the case. Las Vegas has yet to beat a team with a winning record. That could change this Sunday on the road.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Chapter of Storied Rivalry

Another storyline I will be watching is simply the fact that both teams have so much history individually and together, as the rivalry goes back decades. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak shared his memories of the Raiders from childhood, when his dad coached.

"I remember definitely just overall with the Raiders, every time, being in Denver, everybody’s walking around with Raider Hater shirts on, and the town has a buzz to it. And I remember one specific game. I think it was in the snow, but Jerry Rice and Tim Brown, and just as a young kid, getting to watch on the sideline, those are your heroes," Kubiak said on Wednesday.

"I just kind of remember the snow falling down in the stadium and watching those guys run on the field. And Tim Brown's got his finger tape rolled up, and then that week in my game, I’m rolling up my fingers. Tim Brown doesn’t need any gloves, neither do I. So, that really stands out, and I don’t remember your other question.”

Las Vegas looks to make it two in a row.