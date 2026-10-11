3 Key Notes Before Raiders Take On Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders are battling the New England Patriots this afternoon, looking to move to 4-1 on the season.

A win on the road against a tough Patriots team would set Klint Kubiak's squad up nicely, as the Raiders have a difficult stretch of games after this one. The Patriots haven't played as well as they were expected to this season, but they are not a team to take lightly.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders-Patriots always seems to be a spectacle in one way or another, and there is a good chance we will see more fireworks between these two scrappy AFC teams.

What are some of the top storylines to watch in this game? Let's break down a few things that could swing the matchup.

Patriots' Defenders Out

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England is down its top two cornerbacks, along with a few depth pieces.

Star corner Christian Gonzalez is out with a shoulder injury, as is starter Carlton Davis III (neck), and backups Channing Canada (hamstring) and Karon Prunty (hamstring). Being down four important defensive backs will almost certainly make this game difficult for their defense.

Las Vegas' pass-catchers should be licking their chops looking at the Patriots' secondary, as tight end Brock Bowers won't have one of the better cornerbacks in the league lining up against him. Count on Kirk Cousins and the Raiders' passing game to thrive.

The Continued Legend of Cody White

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are down a few pass-catchers, but there's no need to worry. Cody White has no injury designation and is good to go.

White has been one of the Raiders' breakout stories, making special-teams plays and catching dagger touchdowns in the early going. With Jalen Nailor out, they'll need him to step up again.

White could be another beneficiary of some of the Raiders' receivers' absences, as his target share should see an increase. He may become a regular member of the receiver rotation by the end of the year if his heroics continue.

Raiders' Recent Success vs. Patriots

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks at his play sheet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have beaten the Patriots in three straight games, dating back to 2022.

It's been six years since New England last beat the Silver and Black. The Patriots still lead the all-time series, but the Raiders can make it 18-18-1 with a win today.

The Raiders will come into this game confident with how the season has gone, while the Patriots haven't lived up to expectations thus far. This game is a chance for the Raiders to take care of business, although they should try to avoid a trap game.