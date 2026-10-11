3 Key Notes Before Raiders Take On Patriots
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The Las Vegas Raiders are battling the New England Patriots this afternoon, looking to move to 4-1 on the season.
A win on the road against a tough Patriots team would set Klint Kubiak's squad up nicely, as the Raiders have a difficult stretch of games after this one. The Patriots haven't played as well as they were expected to this season, but they are not a team to take lightly.
Raiders-Patriots always seems to be a spectacle in one way or another, and there is a good chance we will see more fireworks between these two scrappy AFC teams.
What are some of the top storylines to watch in this game? Let's break down a few things that could swing the matchup.
Patriots' Defenders Out
New England is down its top two cornerbacks, along with a few depth pieces.
Star corner Christian Gonzalez is out with a shoulder injury, as is starter Carlton Davis III (neck), and backups Channing Canada (hamstring) and Karon Prunty (hamstring). Being down four important defensive backs will almost certainly make this game difficult for their defense.
Las Vegas' pass-catchers should be licking their chops looking at the Patriots' secondary, as tight end Brock Bowers won't have one of the better cornerbacks in the league lining up against him. Count on Kirk Cousins and the Raiders' passing game to thrive.
The Continued Legend of Cody White
The Raiders are down a few pass-catchers, but there's no need to worry. Cody White has no injury designation and is good to go.
White has been one of the Raiders' breakout stories, making special-teams plays and catching dagger touchdowns in the early going. With Jalen Nailor out, they'll need him to step up again.
White could be another beneficiary of some of the Raiders' receivers' absences, as his target share should see an increase. He may become a regular member of the receiver rotation by the end of the year if his heroics continue.
Raiders' Recent Success vs. Patriots
The Raiders have beaten the Patriots in three straight games, dating back to 2022.
It's been six years since New England last beat the Silver and Black. The Patriots still lead the all-time series, but the Raiders can make it 18-18-1 with a win today.
The Raiders will come into this game confident with how the season has gone, while the Patriots haven't lived up to expectations thus far. This game is a chance for the Raiders to take care of business, although they should try to avoid a trap game.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3