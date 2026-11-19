HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) head to Denver to face the Broncos (7-2) this weekend, and expectations couldn’t be higher in the Raider Nation.

Fernando Mania

Last year, NFL executives ranked Fernando the best QB prospect of the last four NFL Drafts, and the Raiders wisely selected him No. 1 overall.

The only thing Fernando Mendoza has done is make his head coach, Klint Kubiak, look smart. The young man has shone, even in difficult times, and has earned the respect of everyone closely associated with this organization.

Learning Curve

One of the many things that has impressed me about Fernando Mendoza is his ability to process information without ego. He didn’t disappoint today as he assessed the learning curve after his first start.

“I’m very thankful to have such an intricate and detailed coaching staff, Coach [Klint] Kubiak, Coach [Mike] Sullivan, Coach [Andrew] Janocko, and there are a lot of great improvements that I’m going to make going into next week’s game that we detailed on film, and those adjustments. I’m looking forward to getting those right.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Film Addict

One thing that tipped the Raiders off to Mendoza as a viable option was that he didn’t watch film; he devoured it. That matches Tom Brady, John Spytek, and his terrific first-year head coach, Klint Kubiak.

Mendoza peeled back the curtain and took us inside that first film session after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

“I would say it’s different because with Kirk [Cousins], it’s been his 15th, 16th year of a rodeo of playing games in the NFL. So, I would say it was a little bit more leaving no stone unturned, making sure we cover all the coaching points, as there can be no assumptions made because this is my first time doing this.”

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Once a Raider, Always a Raider

Kirk Cousins didn’t even spend one year with the Raiders, but his impact was immense, and he is still helping Mendoza, even as he resurrects the Minnesota Vikings.

"It’s great. He’s awesome. He’s been a great mentor of mine, and evidently he’s in a different building, and I still lean on him, and still lean on all the great mentors that I have in this building with the coaching staff and other players and leaders on our team.”

'A Dark Day'

After Sunday’s game, Fernando Mendoza told me that it was a “Dark day.” So I asked him on Wednesday if, after reviewing the film numerous times, perhaps his perspective had improved.

“I believe that every opportunity that I get to go out there and fight alongside my teammates, it’s always a beautiful day. There are some days you might not like the result, but I’m blessed by God to be able to go out there, compete with my teammates, and have the opportunity to stay healthy and get better every week.”

More Brock Bowers, Please!

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Nothing helps a rookie QB more than having the best tight end in football on your team. With Brock Bowers day-to-day and his status uncertain for Sunday, Mendoza talked about building chemistry with his teammates.

“Brock [Bowers] is a fantastic player. He’s an all-world player, and along with Brock, I need to get chemistry with all the targets, and even operationally with the offensive line, whether it’s Tyler [Linderbaum] getting more snaps with him, whether it’s communicating to Connor [Heyward], or whether it’s communicating to the tight ends as well."

"So, there’s so many different aspects of the offense I need to gain more chemistry with. Evidently, Brock is a very important and integral piece of our offense. However, we have so many fantastic targets and pieces to our offense that I just need to get better chemistry with everybody.”

Are You Kidding?

Being a rookie is hard, but in his first start, he faced the defending world champion defense of the Seattle Seahawks, and this week, another elite defense in the Denver Broncos. Does Mendoza feel like it’s a little bit of a baptism by fire?

“I believe getting thrown in the fire is the best way to learn, and the Seahawks and the Broncos both have considerably elite defenses. I really believe every NFL defense is elite because when you’re playing at this level, the margin for error is so small, and all the defensive coordinators are geniuses."

"So, I’m honored and blessed to go against a great defensive coordinator in Coach Robbie [Rob Leonard] every single day, especially in OTAs, fall camp, and training camp. So, I believe that’s helped prepare me, and now I’m excited to embark on this journey with my teammates.”

Big Brother

Aidan O’Connell is a terrific young QB in his own right, and it is no surprise to those of us who know him how his character has shone and how he has helped Mendoza. The rookie talked about their relationship.

Fernando Mendoza, Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris

“Aidan [O’Connell] is great. He has been such an integral piece to my development, and he’s essentially been a big brother to me. He’s so awesome, and I can’t thank him enough for everything. It’s been a growing relationship, and I’m looking forward to growing that relationship even more.”

Change…This!

So after so much film and coaching, can Mendoza pick one thing he is looking to fix after his first start?

“Yeah, there are a lot of different points of improvement and emphasis, and I believe it’s so great how Coach [Klint] Kubiak and the entire coaching staff make it simple in a way where we want to have a focused and detailed approach on what to attack at this moment. I’m going to leave that between us, but I really appreciate their approach.”

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Grateful for the Lesson

Mendoza is a realist and a champion. Of course, he wanted to win, but that didn’t happen, so how is he feeling after that start?

“I’m glad I was able to get out there and create a little bit of a callus and be able to compete with my teammates. All of those sacks were on me. I believe the offensive line played great, and I’m excited to get back out there this next Sunday.”

Happy Feet

Fernando Mendoz | Darrell Craig Harris

For years, I have reported that one of the biggest mistakes young QBs with Mendoza's physical skills and athleticism make is that they run too quickly rather than stay in the pocket. What did Mendoza think of that part of his game?

“There were a lot of moments in the game that we reviewed after in the film, whether it’s Coach [Klint] Kubiak, Coach [Andrew] Janocko or Coach [Mike] Sullivan, they made comments on whatever the situation was, whether it was some inefficiency or a play that in the future we want to change. So, I’m taking those day by day and trying to improve on them.”

A Fire Hose

Detroit Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford (9) and Drew Stanton (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Years ago, during Matthew Stafford’s rookie season with the Detroit Lions, he, Drew Stanton, and I were talking, and when I asked Stafford about adjusting to the NFL, he told me, “It’s like drinking out of a fire hose.” A quote that I have never forgotten, and I thought highly eloquent. I asked Mendoza if it is the same for him.

“With the great coaches we have, Coach [Klint] Kubiak, Coach [Andrew] Janocko, Coach [Mike] Sullivan, I believe they’ve been able to tailor it. So, instead of drinking out of a fire hose, I’m drinking out of maybe something a little bit more manageable, and I really appreciate them doing that. However, I have a tenacity and want to compete and learn at the highest rate possible to best serve my teammates.”

Comfortably

It has only been one week, but even on Wednesday, Mendoza looked more comfortable. Is that maturity, preparation, or something else?

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

“I would say there’s so many different aspects of the game that I feel more comfortable with, and even just playing. There’s so many different variables that go into playing and what makes someone feel comfortable, whether it’s their surroundings, the playbook, the operation, and so all those things I look forward to learning and growing by, so I can become more comfortable week after week.”

Hoosier’s Unite

Mendoza is the most famous Indiana Hoosiers football player of all time, but one of his favorite targets is his tight end, Ian Thomas, a fellow Hoosier.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Ian [Thomas] is also a Hoosier, so that was a great point of connection when I arrived here in Las Vegas, and so we’ve been able to hit it off. We’ve been to dinner a couple times. He’s a great guy. He has a great family, and I was actually able to hit him in the game this past Sunday, and I hit him in my first game against the Patriots. So, there’s been two times the Hoosiers have connected there, so I look forward to utilizing him.”

Tre Tucker Please

Mendoza missed some opportunities to hit WR Tre Tucker downfield, and it will take time to learn to trust his arm and rip it. That is part of the learning curve, and the youngster talked about seizing opportunities when they are there.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“There are a lot of variables, and what our coaches always emphasize is making sure we’re taking the positive gain. However, those deep shots and those explosives are what can help us win the game. It’s really play by play, and I look forward to taking a look at the shots we have this weekend and talking to Coach [Klint] Kubiak about them, and the different variables and differentiators that tell us to pull the trigger or to not.”

But don’t equate missed opportunities with Tucker as a lack of trust or even respect. Mendoza appreciates what Tucker brings to this offense and the rookie's arsenal of weapons.

“Oh, Tre [Tucker] is awesome. He’s not only been an awesome receiver, but he’s been an awesome mentor to me, whether it’s his work ethic or his attitude. There’s just so many different aspects that I look up to, and I know a lot of the guys on the team look up to because of the guy and player he is.”

Rivalry Week

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza is young, but he is a football junkie; he understands the AFC West rivalry, and he spoke about starting in his first NFL rivalry game.

“It’s a great challenge. It’s a rivalry game. If you can’t get excited for a rivalry game, then there might be something wrong with you. So, I’m incredibly excited to take on the challenge. They’re a great opponent. They have a great team. They have a great coach and a great quarterback. So, I’m looking forward to taking it on with my teammates.”

How is the rookie preparing for his first road rivalry start, and a certain hostile environment?

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Yeah, it’s going to be very loud. They have a great fan base, and that’s something we’ve been practicing at practice, whether it's the crowd noise, to make sure we get adjusted to that. It’s going to be a great environment. But it is new. I’ve never started on the road before, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

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