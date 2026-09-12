3 Key Raiders Players To Watch Against Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders play a regular-season football game on Sunday, finally. This is an important year for the franchise as they enter a rebuild campaign with plenty of talent and youth on both sides of the ball. Their first test is another team starting their own reconstruction, the Miami Dolphins.

Yesterday, I identified the Raiders' key matchups against the Dolphins, emphasizing the need to defend a dynamic run game and the importance of both protecting the quarterback and establishing the run on offense. Let’s look at the key players to watch who affect those matchups, including Sunday’s game in Las Vegas.

Maxx Crosby, Edge Rusher

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, this is cliché, but having an elite player on the edge can create chaos for opposing offenses in all phases. Maxx Crosby is back after basically being traded to the Baltimore Ravens for high draft picks, only for a failed physical to send him back to the desert within days.

Crosby is an elite pass rusher who could overwhelm the Dolphins' offensive tackles and is as disciplined as any defender at the mesh point. His presence will be critical against the dynamic duo of running back De’Von Achane and quarterback Malik Willis. When Crosby makes his presence known, it may finally mean success for the Raiders.

Michael Mayer, Tight End

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With star tight end Brock Bowers out, the opportunity has arrived for Michael Mayer, who enters a contract year with the Raiders and is interviewing for his future with the franchise and other teams across the league.

Mayer should be the No. 1 pass-catcher on the roster on Sunday, which is immense pressure. Yet he has shown he can handle that responsibility in the past and should be a reliable security blanket for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Look for Mayer to be a key feature in head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense.

Treydan Stukes, Defensive Back

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After what was an impressive training camp and preseason, second-round rookie Treydan Stukes is the Raiders' starting free safety. A short acclimation period early in the summer didn’t stop Stukes from making plays all camp and throughout the preseason. Stukes' combination of versatility, football IQ, athleticism, and play-making ability stood out in a big way.

Stukes won’t be pigeonholed to one spot, though. Look for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to move him around the secondary with some nickel reps sprinkled in. He is too talented to keep him in a singular role, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he becomes one of the standout players from Sunday, regardless of the result.