Why Malik Willis Could Be Raiders' Biggest Problem in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 1 set to face an immediate adversary who could turn the start of their season upside down.

Las Vegas and head coach Klint Kubiak are in full game-plan preparation ahead of their first game against the Miami Dolphins in a battle between two rebuilding franchises . Many outside observers view this matchup as one of the worst in the NFL this weekend, but it could be an entertaining game if the Raiders cannot slow down Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Malik Willis Got Here

Willis was once a part of a dreadful quarterback class in 2022 that featured Kenny Pickett as a first-round pick, Matt Corral as a hyped-up passer, Desmond Ridder, and Sam Howell—oh, and some guy named Brock Purdy as the last pick in the draft. Willis began his career with the Titans before being traded to the Green Bay Packers as Jordan Love's backup.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) during warmups prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Love went down, Willis stepped in and played impressively every time. His physical gifts as a passer, combined with his rushing ability, made him a handful for opposing defenses. In his lone start for the Packers last year, he went 18-for-21 for 288 yards, 60 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

Willis signed with Miami this spring and will be given an opportunity to potentially become the franchise's long-term starter despite a depleted roster around him. His skill set makes for an intriguing campaign.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Slowing Down Willis Could Be Tall Task

This week, the Raiders must defend against Willis' talent. This will be a fun test for first-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and his revamped defense.

Las Vegas has two new linebackers in Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, and the former will likely be the biggest key to slowing down Willis in the run game. I expect Leonard to deploy Walker on the edge at times with gap-mugging responsibilities to create a murky picture pre-snap.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Discipline at the mesh point will be key to slowing Willis as a rusher, but consistency, playing ahead of the sticks, and containment at high priorities this weekend. The mesh point could be complete chaos with De'Von Achane in the backfield as well, and while Achane's speed is difficult to slow down, Willis's ability as a passer and runner makes him the Raiders' biggest problem this weekend.

A healthy Maxx Crosby at edge rusher, along with Walker at the second level and a physical Jeremy Chinn as a box defender, will likely limit Willis's opportunities. Even so, the Raiders will have their hands full against a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder, ready to prove to the world he is capable of being a quality passer in the NFL.