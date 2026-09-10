With Bowers Out, Mayer's Opportunity Arrives Once More

The benefit of having a deep room at a specific position is that if the top player goes down, the next could be as good. The Las Vegas Raiders have that with their tight ends, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, both of whom are expected to be key elements of the offense under first-year head coach and play-caller Klint Kubiak.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Bowers is expected to miss "a game or two". His absence is a blow for the Raiders this weekend as they prepare for their opening game against the Miami Dolphins. Yet, Mayer is back to soften the blow, just as he did last year as a starter when Bowers missed time.

Mayer's Opportunity Awaits

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) tackles Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a contract year, Mayer must turn heads this fall. The former second-round selection and top college football tight end has a chance to put up impressive numbers despite being the "backup." While he isn't as versatile or athletic as Bowers, Mayer is an exceptional talent in his own right.

Mayer is still versatile and athletic for his level of play, and that is good enough for the Raiders, who will be relying on him as the team's new top passing-game target. Outside of (maybe) Tre Tucker, there aren't many viable options out wide, which forces defenses to key in on the tight end.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer is likely quarterback Kirk Cousins' security blanket for, at worst, the next two games.

Mayer has a massive opportunity here. In a contract year and as a potential trade piece, the former Notre Dame standout is poised to break out, especially in an offense that will allow the tight end to be one of its centerpieces.

A Chance To Interview for Raiders (or Future Teams)

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Eli Apple (30) attempts to tackle Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To me, even when Bowers does return, it gives Mayer the chance to present more data and film to teams who may be coveting his services next spring (including Las Vegas), or as soon as November, when the trade deadline rolls around.

Las Vegas may be concerned about the depth behind Mayer, as ninth-year player Ian Thomas and fullback Connor Heyward are the likely options afterward. However, the offense feels as though they have other ways it can win despite the tight end presence or lack thereof.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Mayer, his window to produce as a starter is small, but maybe it is small enough for him to not only earn a big payday in March but also become one of the top targets on the Raiders' offense from the jump.