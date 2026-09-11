3 Key Raiders Matchups To Watch Against Dolphins
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The Las Vegas Raiders look to open their season 1-0 against the Miami Dolphins as both franchises take their respective steps in their rebuilds.
Head coach Klint Kubiak makes his official coaching debut, and his staff will need to prepare for a Dolphins team with a handful of players who could give this young Raiders team trouble early on. Let's look at the key matchups for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Backs vs. Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers
The Raiders' secondary improved from last fall, with additions at cornerback and safety through free agency and the NFL Draft that could prove to be home-run acquisitions. The Dolphins have also made additions to their wide receiver room, but all of them come via the draft, with rookies Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman all expected to have key roles in addition to third-year playmaker Malik Washington.
In all honesty, the Dolphins' group of pass-catchers is full of unproven talent, and that gives an advantage to a Raiders secondary that also has some unproven talent, especially in its depth at safety with rookie Treydan Stukes, who had an impressive preseason and became a starter. If Las Vegas can blanket this group, the path to victory expands.
Las Vegas Raiders Run Defense vs. RB De'Von Achane and QB Malik Willis
This is a fun challenge for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in his debut as DC. Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has control of two dynamic players in his backfield: running back De'Von Achane and quarterback Malik Willis. According to Next Gen Stats, Achane led all tailbacks last season with an explosive run rate of 16.8 percent, while Willis has led all quarterbacks in yards per carry with at least 30 designed rushing attempts (6.9).
The dynamic duo in the Dolphins' backfield makes gap integrity, mesh-point discipline, and good angles at the top of the list for the Raiders' defense. Players like star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, linebacker Quay Walker, and defensive back Jeremy Chinn must be on their A-game in this matchup.
Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line vs. Miami Dolphins Defensive Front
General manager John Spytek spent money and draft capital improving his offensive line. The NFL's top center, Tyler Linderbaum, is now in black and silver, along with former starting 49ers guard Spencer Burford and third-round draft pick Trey Zuhn III. The Dolphins' defensive front isn't the most impressive group, but it has some talent that could pose trouble.
Miami defensive tackle Zach Sieler remains one of the most underrated interior defenders in the league, with talented second-year big man Jordan Phillips alongside him. Chop Robinson could give offensive tackles Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze some issues with another year of growth in his third season.
I think the Raiders' offensive line has some challenges, but this matchup seems to favor them, allowing them to generate lanes on wide zone-blocking concepts and giving quarterback Kirk Cousins time in the pocket to target his pass-catchers, tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Tre Tucker.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft