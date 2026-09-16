Raiders Deep Dive: Key Takeaways From Win vs. Miami

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a glamorous start to the regular season following their 14-point victory over the Miami Dolphins.

This game pitted two franchises at different intersections of their respective rebuilds. The Raiders showed they had far better talent and a schematic advantage, though they still weren't up to par with the NFL's playoff contenders. Still, Las Vegas is well-positioned to be a competitive program this fall.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I took some time to rewatch Sunday's game in Las Vegas and came away impressed with different aspects, players, and systems on both sides of the ball. Here are my key takeaways from the Raiders' 27-13 win against Miami.

Kwity Paye's Impressive Debut

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) reacts in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the players I wanted to get a closer look at from Sunday’s game was free-agent pass rusher Kwity Paye, who had five pressures and two sacks in his debut with the Raiders. It was as good a debut as you wanted from any of the new additions to Las Vegas’s defense, and the way Paye was deployed was interesting considering he only played 29 snaps, 58 percent of the possible 55 defensive snaps.

According to Next Gen Stats , defensive coordinator Rob Leonard deployed Paye 20 times as an edge rusher and nine times from the interior, with snaps coming from the 4i and five-techniques. I was impressed with Paye’s effort and motor on a majority of snaps, while using speed-to-power to push and collapse the pocket.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I saw Paye line up from the interior on most third downs, and he had a couple of reps selling vertical pushes for quickness and attacks on the guard’s inside shoulder to create interior pressure. The Raiders won’t be playing the Dolphins' offensive line every week, but Sunday was a nice start for Paye.

Ashton Jeanty Is As Advertised

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Raiders added to their offensive line this offseason, it was rightly assumed that running back Ashton Jeanty would finally be able to showcase his talents to the world. He did just that, hitting the century mark to kick off the season and tying for the team lead in receptions while also leading in receiving yards, including two scores in the air.

I loved how head coach Klint Kubiak used Jeanty in the offense, whether at running back, H-back as an in-line pass-catcher to work into the flats and short hole of the defense, in the slot, or on routes out of the backfield. Jeanty navigates traffic beautifully and gracefully once he enters the second level, with terrific footwork synced with his eyes to make cuts and create space.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with the media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At some point, behind this offensive line, we’ll see some explosive plays from the former sixth overall draft pick—but until then, we should enjoy what we’re seeing from No. 2.

Treydan Stukes' Standout First Career Start

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) celebrates an interception in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first career start, Treydan Stukes made his presence felt with his first career interception and six tackles. The Raiders' second-round selection played every snap on Sunday, with all but three from free safety.

Stukes roamed the back end and forced Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis to work underneath, and in the intermediate, and even then, the Raiders made the middle of the field a busy place, as Stukes showcased the closing speed to the football and range to cover ground in a hurry.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) intercepts the ball in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing I’m curious about is how Stukes could be deployed in future games, especially next weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike McDaniel’s offense. I’d like to see Leonard move Stukes into nickel more to challenge the run, but if he keeps performing at free safety, it might be smarter to keep him there.

Extra Takeaways

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the first quarter on the Raiders shield logo at midfield against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins was okay in his debut as the Raiders' starting quarterback, going 21 of 30 for 160 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. His deep ball percentage was only 6.7 percent, signaling a lack of aggression on vertical stems and an intent to attack more in the intermediate and short sectors of the field. Cousins' two interceptions weren’t great, but he is the right signal-caller for the start of the season.

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi had a great game against the Dolphins, setting the tone up front from the first snap with stout gap integrity and pure strength at the point of attack. He was a stonewall up front for the Raiders' defense and showcased why he is one of the Raiders' better interior defenders.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just as I suspected, linebacker Quay Walker was all over the front seven, whether he was off the ball, mugging the A- or B-gaps, lining up as an edge rusher, or working as a dime-backer. Walker seems to be the perfect linebacker for a Mike Macdonald disciple in Leonard, and you can expect similar deployments throughout the season.