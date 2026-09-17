Next Steps Raiders Offense Must Make Heading into Week 2

Considering how the past few seasons have gone, it is hard to find many negatives from the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins. Yet even the Raiders would admit they still have plenty to work on, and several aspects of the win need improvement.

The players and coaches have taken a sound approach to their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Many have noted that they have moved on from Week 1 and are focused on Los Angeles. The Chargers have dominated the series recently, as Las Vegas has struggled in the AFC West.

However, like any other team, the Raiders have had to be honest with themselves about what they need to improve after beating Miami at home. Las Vegas performed well in Week 1, but Week 2 will require more. This is especially the case in the second half.

As Las Vegas puts its offensive game plan together for the upcoming week, they deserve the benefit of the doubt. Based on Sunday, it is fair to expect the Raiders' coaching staff to put together another solid game plan. Still, below are the next steps Las Vegas' offense must take .

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continue Establishing the Ground Game

The Raiders have struggled mightily to run the ball in recent seasons. Sunday against the Dolphins, Las Vegas turned one of its biggest weaknesses into a strength. Las Vegas ran the ball for over 100 yards, kept the clock moving, and dominated time of possession.

Las Vegas looks to continue growing further with each game they play. With Week 1 in their rearview mirror, a divisional opponent they know very well is set to give them an early-season test. The good news is, the Raiders' win over the Dolphins was the exact blueprint for beating the Chargers.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) speaks with media after the game against against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

*Attempt* To Stretch Defenses Vertically

If the Raiders can stay productive on the ground, they can attack defenses downfield more than they did against the Dolphins. This is the next step for Las Vegas' offense, which appears able to attack defenses with short and intermediate passing concepts.

As they play more complex defenses and defenses with more talent on them, they will have to attempt to throw the ball deep more than they did in Week 1. They will obviously have to convert on those attempts as well. Kirk Cousins explained what it takes to create big plays.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel like defenses around the league have really tried their best to prevent explosives if it means the run game is a little more effective then so be it. But defenses, I think are willing to give up some runs in order to make sure they're getting deeper than the deepest and putting more players back there,” Cousins said before Wednesday's practice.

“So, it's that dance all game, all season of how aggressive do defenses want to be, and then how do we counter that? Shots will get called. You got to try to get them. If they're not there, then you got to check it down, and you got to play for the next play, and vice versa. When we have a chance down the field, and they give us one, we got to take advantage of it."

There was a lot to like from Las Vegas' first win under head coach Klint Kubiak. Yet, both Kubiak's staff and the players know how quickly things can change in the National Football League. With their first win of the regular season out of the way, Las Vegas must do all they can to have a second solid game.

The Raiders are determined to prove they have not only improved but are a significantly different team than in recent seasons. Week 1 got that process started, but beating the Chargers on the road for the first time in six years would confirm growth.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' coaching staff hopes to build a team that can win in multiple ways. Sooner or later, that will require them to successfully move the ball downfield through the air with chunk plays.

That time could come as soon as Sunday against a Chargers team set on bringing the Raiders back down to Earth after an impressive Week 1 win.