3 NFL Trade Deadline Deals Raiders Should Explore Right Now

The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant number of roster additions this offseason, leaving little room for more additions midseason. However, their four-game losing streak and the upcoming trade deadline make it fair to wonder if the Raiders will make a move before the deadline.

Several players at positions where the Raiders could use help have been traded in recent days. Las Vegas hasn't been tied to many, if any, of the players who were traded. This may indicate that the Raiders will not be active in the trade market.

More specifically, it could mean the Raiders are more likely to sell than buy at the trade deadline. Below are three players the Raiders should consider trading for before the trade deadline, which is less than two weeks away.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) attempts to catch the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Las Vegas got a firsthand look at what Thomas can do when playing his best football. In 2024, Thomas registered nine catches for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. Thomas has had a decline in his play, but it is hard to believe all the talent he showed last season and before is gone.

The Raiders may feel they have enough with Jalen Nailor's recent return and Jach Bech's expected return. Still, Las Vegas could look to swing a trade for Thomas, who would definitely add a much-needed wrinkle to a limited Raiders offense.

Like all trades, whether it would realistically happen would likely come down to the asking price.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) reacts Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, after being tackled during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Josh Downs

The Raiders need all the help they can get at wide receiver. There likely are not many offensive linemen worth Las Vegas trading away assets for. It would also take any lineman they potentially traded for time to get acquainted with a new offense midseason, which is a tall ask.

Downs is not a world beater, but he is no worse than some of the receivers Las Vegas currently has on its roster. The Raiders' plan of addressing the receiver position by committee does not require top-tier wide receivers; they simply need dependable pass-catchers.

Downs only has 307 receiving yards this season, but he could quietly be an addition the Raiders could use. More importantly, he could be an affordable option for Las Vegas' front office that may be hesitant to invest more resources in this season's roster.

Tennessee wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) takes the field before their game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley's route-running skills alone would be a solid addition to the Raiders' roster, especially if they could get him at the right price. His overall skill set would be unlike any that the Raiders currently have. All of the Raiders' current receivers have a different skill set. Ridley could add another.

Ridley, Bech, Nailor, and Tre Tucker would be a serviceable committee of wide receivers. However, the Raiders' front office could decide they have invested enough in the offense and not add any players at all. Time will tell what they decide, but their need for additional roster help is clear.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a touchdown catch past Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (5) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Raiders could add receivers before the deadline, Tucker's importance cannot be underestimated. In the right system and with the right quarterback, he could blossom into the No. 1 wide receiver many do not believe the Raiders have.

He has shown glimpses of what is possible multiple times throughout his career and this season under Klint Kubiak. Adding other receivers who could help take even more attention off of Tucker could be just what the Raiders need to unlock the unit. Kirk Cousins recently raved about Tucker.

“Going back to training camp, going back to OTAs, he was a guy who could run, run, run, and when other guys started dragging, he still kept his speed up. He was still getting open and still separating in coverage, and he’s shown that on game day as well. But similar to Trey Zuhn [III] moving around, we ask a lot of him,” Cousins said on Wednesday.

“When a guy’s really well-conditioned, we tend to punish him for it. We say, ‘Well, you’re so well-conditioned, we’ll just make you do it again.’ It can be tough, because you still have to understand he’s human, and even though he’s really well-conditioned, let’s not run him into the ground either. So, you try to find that balance, but he can go for a long time.”