3 Overreactions to Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 Unbeaten Start

No one could've imagined the Las Vegas Raiders would start the season with an unbeaten record after three games. It happened on Sunday with their win against the New Orleans Saints, 35-27.

This is an unexpected start for Las Vegas, and while flaws remain, this team is showing it can win games and overcome in-game adversity. As we saw this summer, the roster is shifting toward a stronger culture and togetherness, showcasing a Raiders team that could be challenging for the rest of the year. Here are three overreactions to Sunday's win in New Orleans.

The Raiders Have an Elite Defense

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates recovering a fumbled ball during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard did give up 381 yards of total offense against the Saints, including 148 on the ground. However, Sunday showed me a defense that still gets after it regardless of how they're playing, and they get takeaways in the process. Leonard's unit tallied four takeaways, including rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses, who nabbed his third interception in two weeks.

This pass rush is impressive, and the missed tackles are frustrating right now, but Leonard's defensive system is a near carbon copy of Mike Macdonald's in Seattle. If Las Vegas has an all-time turnaround, Leonard could start to hear his name as a head coaching candidate.

The Passing Game Goes Through League's Best TE Duo

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Superstar tight end Brock Bowers showed on Sunday in his season debut why he is the best tight end in the sport, catching 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, while his sensational backup Michael Mayer caught three passes for 32 yards and a score. It is clear to me that this season, as long as the two are healthy, Bowers and Mayer will be the engine of the passing offense.

It is more of an indictment of the wide receivers than the offense itself; Bowers and Mayer are the two best pass-catchers on the roster, and that's okay. The Raiders are lucky to have two incredibly talented tight ends who can line up anywhere along the formation and thrive no matter what. I can't wait to see this duo against the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

Las Vegas Can Play With Anyone

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan celebrate after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn't matter if on some days wide receiver Cody White is your top red-zone threat in the passing game, your No. 2 rookie running back, Mike Washington Jr., is breaking off long touchdown runs, or your defense is starting multiple rookies; the Raiders are going to compete with anyone they play against this season, which is an exciting feeling to have as a fan.

Head coach Klint Kubiak is doing wonders for this franchise, taking them from the worst team in football to competing against the 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs next weekend at home and having a chance to exceed their win total four games into the season. A win next week, and, dare I say, the playoffs become a major topic of discussion.