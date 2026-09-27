Raider Nation Goes Nuts Following Las Vegas' Third Straight Win

The Las Vegas Raiders had an opportunity to improve to 3-0 with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Here's how social media reacted to the Raiders' performance in one of the most compelling games of the Week 3 slate.

Brock Bowers Involved Right Away

It didn't take long for head coach Klint Kubiak to incorporate Bowers , splitting him out wide, with Kirk Cousins hitting the tight end on an eight-yard out route on the first play from scrimmage. The 23-year-old tight end was peppered on the opening drive, securing three receptions for 37 yards.

WELCOME BACK BROCK BOWERS — Crosby D. Maxxy (@Streakshots) September 27, 2026

Brock Bowers is moses dawg — The Guy (@JohnSmith3974) September 27, 2026

Raiders' Defense Struggles on Second Drive

New Orleans responded with a convincing 13-play, 79-yard drive, ending with a two-yard touchdown reception by Juwan Johnson. Fans' main concern on that drive was a lack of a push up front.

Predicted this game would be a knock-down, drag-out affair. Shaping up that way. Raiders need to respond on defense here and get some push up the middle to disrupt the passing game.

#LVvsNO — El Tallahassee (@imtallahassee) September 27, 2026

Penalties Assist Raiders' Touchdown Drive

The Saints committed two third-down penalties, extending Las Vegas' drive. Cousins capitalized on the extra chances, delivering a strike to Michael Mayer for a three-yard touchdown, giving the Raiders a 13-6 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the first half.

The zip on the ball to Michael Mayer was pin point accuracy. RAIDERS GOT MOTION🔥 — SniperJones🏴‍☠️🎙🇨🇴 (@iAmSniperJones) September 27, 2026

That wasn’t a roughing the QB penalty on Saints defender either was it? Refs are favoring Kirk Cousins and Raiders now too since they’re 2-0? — Danny Madison (@DMad0716) September 27, 2026

Las Vegas Closes Out First Half on Right Note

Following another surgical, touchdown-scoring drive by the Saints, Cousins methodically led the Raiders down the field. Las Vegas failed to hit paydirt, but Kubiak orchestrated an organized sequence that resulted in a field goal. The Raiders led 16-13 at halftime and received the second-half kickoff.

Bowers' impact on the offense jumped off the screen as he caught seven of nine targets for 87 yards in the first half.

Raiders knockdown a field goal to end the half, Raiders up 16-13 at halftime. — JRock (@RealJoshRock) September 27, 2026

Brock Bowers in the first half of his season debut: 7 catches for 87 yards on a 41% target share. That will play — Sport Flipping LLC (@sportflipping) September 27, 2026

Costly Turnover

New Orleans regained the lead in the third quarter, with Tyler Shough connecting with Johnson for the second time on Sunday. The Saints led 20-16. On the ensuing kickoff, Dylan Laube fumbled, setting up the Saints with the ball on Las Vegas' 32-yard line. The Saints capitalized with a touchdown, extending their lead to 27-16 with a little over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Now a fumble. Raiders just going down hill in the 3rd 🙄 — . (@COBRA_ENEMY) September 27, 2026

#Raidernation oh no. Did we fumble?!



Laube fumbled. No. No. — PugetZulu (@PugetZulu) September 27, 2026

Mike Washington Jr.'s Long Touchdown Run

The 2026 fourth-round pick was one of the breakout players in training camp and preseason, earning a role as the Raiders' RB2. Down 11, the offense needed energy. Washington Jr. did just that, exploding for a 36-yard touchdown run, trimming the deficit to 27-22. Las Vegas would fail on the two-point conversion.

Mike Washington Jr such a dawg — D.J. Green (@TKN951) September 27, 2026

Raiders Force Pivotal Turnover

New Orleans was in a position to take a commanding two-possession lead, with the ball on Las Vegas' 29-yard line. Shough dropped back on third down, and Malcolm Koonce crashed the left side of the offensive line, forcing a fumble on the sack. Maxx Crosby recovered the fumble.

MALCOM KOONCE WITH THE BIGGEST PLAY SO FAR THIS YEAR https://t.co/msMHGtmsaH — Lewb (@RaidersRuinMe) September 27, 2026

Silver and Black Jump in Front

Las Vegas answered in the third quarter, scoring quickly after the forced turnover. Cousins connected with Cody White for a four-yard touchdown. The Raiders would lead 28-27 after failing the two-point conversion.

Cody white with another td but the 2 failed 2pt hurts but hopefully the Def can get another turnover — 1st team all energy🦈🦈☠️💛🤎 (@Hotwielzz) September 27, 2026

Hezekiah Masses Strikes Again

Las Vegas forced another turnover, this time forcing Shough to throw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by the rookie defensive back. Cousins would connect with Bowers for a touchdown, extending the lead to 35-27.

HEZEKIAH MASSES AHHHHHH — 𝙅𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖𝙧𝙣 (@SwipaZorro) September 27, 2026

Defense Closes the Door

With just over two minutes remaining in the game, New Orleans had 4th-and-1 on the Raiders' 20-yard line. Las Vegas generated pressure, with Jeremy Chinn crashing from the secondary and strip-sacking Shough. Taron Johnson recovered the ball, giving the ball back to the offense.

THE #RAIDERS DIAL UP THE PRESSURE ON 4TH & 1 AND JEREMY CHINN STEPS UP WITH A SACK‼️



RAIDERS BALL — Ian Swanson (@IanSwanson_) September 27, 2026

New Orleans would force a punt and get one more chance to tie the game. However, once again, Las Vegas' defense would deliver, as Nakobe Dean forced a fumble by Johnson, clinching the win.

NAKOBE DEAN FORCES ANOTHER FUMBLE AND THE #RAIDERS ARE 3-0



BALL DONT LIE



DEAN, CHINN, KOONCE HELP CLOSE IT OUT AGAIN — Ian Swanson (@IanSwanson_) September 27, 2026