Raider Nation Goes Nuts Following Las Vegas' Third Straight Win
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The Las Vegas Raiders had an opportunity to improve to 3-0 with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Here's how social media reacted to the Raiders' performance in one of the most compelling games of the Week 3 slate.
Brock Bowers Involved Right Away
It didn't take long for head coach Klint Kubiak to incorporate Bowers, splitting him out wide, with Kirk Cousins hitting the tight end on an eight-yard out route on the first play from scrimmage. The 23-year-old tight end was peppered on the opening drive, securing three receptions for 37 yards.
Raiders' Defense Struggles on Second Drive
New Orleans responded with a convincing 13-play, 79-yard drive, ending with a two-yard touchdown reception by Juwan Johnson. Fans' main concern on that drive was a lack of a push up front.
Penalties Assist Raiders' Touchdown Drive
The Saints committed two third-down penalties, extending Las Vegas' drive. Cousins capitalized on the extra chances, delivering a strike to Michael Mayer for a three-yard touchdown, giving the Raiders a 13-6 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the first half.
Las Vegas Closes Out First Half on Right Note
Following another surgical, touchdown-scoring drive by the Saints, Cousins methodically led the Raiders down the field. Las Vegas failed to hit paydirt, but Kubiak orchestrated an organized sequence that resulted in a field goal. The Raiders led 16-13 at halftime and received the second-half kickoff.
Bowers' impact on the offense jumped off the screen as he caught seven of nine targets for 87 yards in the first half.
Costly Turnover
New Orleans regained the lead in the third quarter, with Tyler Shough connecting with Johnson for the second time on Sunday. The Saints led 20-16. On the ensuing kickoff, Dylan Laube fumbled, setting up the Saints with the ball on Las Vegas' 32-yard line. The Saints capitalized with a touchdown, extending their lead to 27-16 with a little over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Mike Washington Jr.'s Long Touchdown Run
The 2026 fourth-round pick was one of the breakout players in training camp and preseason, earning a role as the Raiders' RB2. Down 11, the offense needed energy. Washington Jr. did just that, exploding for a 36-yard touchdown run, trimming the deficit to 27-22. Las Vegas would fail on the two-point conversion.
Raiders Force Pivotal Turnover
New Orleans was in a position to take a commanding two-possession lead, with the ball on Las Vegas' 29-yard line. Shough dropped back on third down, and Malcolm Koonce crashed the left side of the offensive line, forcing a fumble on the sack. Maxx Crosby recovered the fumble.
Silver and Black Jump in Front
Las Vegas answered in the third quarter, scoring quickly after the forced turnover. Cousins connected with Cody White for a four-yard touchdown. The Raiders would lead 28-27 after failing the two-point conversion.
Hezekiah Masses Strikes Again
Las Vegas forced another turnover, this time forcing Shough to throw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by the rookie defensive back. Cousins would connect with Bowers for a touchdown, extending the lead to 35-27.
Defense Closes the Door
With just over two minutes remaining in the game, New Orleans had 4th-and-1 on the Raiders' 20-yard line. Las Vegas generated pressure, with Jeremy Chinn crashing from the secondary and strip-sacking Shough. Taron Johnson recovered the ball, giving the ball back to the offense.
New Orleans would force a punt and get one more chance to tie the game. However, once again, Las Vegas' defense would deliver, as Nakobe Dean forced a fumble by Johnson, clinching the win.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.