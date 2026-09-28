Biggest Takeaways From Raiders Road Win Over Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints contained the good, bad, and ugly the 2026 Raiders have to offer. Even after their 2-0 start, the Raiders' coaching staff and players knew and publicly acknowledged their continued need for growth.

Las Vegas is in the early stages of a much-needed rebuild that will take years to complete. Their hot start to the season may have overshadowed that fact for some, but not those within the Raiders' locker room. The first two weeks of the season were encouraging.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball while defended by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Week, New Challenges

As expected, the Raiders' first true road game under head coach Klint Kubiak presented a different set of challenges than the first two weeks did. It was the first Sunday that many of the things that went well for Las Vegas in the season's first two weeks did not work out in their favor.

For the first time this season, Las Vegas' defense couldn't generate a consistent enough pass rush to impact the opponent's quarterback for most of the game. It allowed Saints quarterback Tyler Shough to have a productive Sunday, effectively keeping the Raiders' defense off balance for most of the day.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is seen prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, for the third consecutive week, Las Vegas' defense held up their end of the bargain, even through their early struggles. Las Vegas' defense struggled to stop the run on Sunday, allowing 120 rushing yards through the game's first three quarters.

New Orleans ran a balanced attack, running the ball nearly as often as they passed entering the fourth quarter. It was by far the most formidable offense the Raiders have played this season, as the Saints routinely attacked the Raiders' weaknesses for four quarters.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumbled ball during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints used their ground game to set up their air attack. The Raiders may have beaten the Saints this week and the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but both teams have shown the blueprint for beating the undefeated Raiders.

Moving forward, opponents will do all they can to stop Ashton Jeanty and force Kirk Cousins to beat them, while pressuring the veteran as much as possible. Opposing offenses will run the ball often while trying to convert on third-and-short. Opponents will also run the no-huddle offense often.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas will go as far as its defense takes them. Sunday proved that, as the unit kept them in the game when New Orleans nearly opened the floodgates early in the second half. The Saints scored two touchdowns in less than a minute of game time, taking a double-digit lead.

The Raiders' offense had trouble running the ball for most of the game, until a 36-yard touchdown run from rookie running back Mike Washington changed the complexion of the game.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Struggles

Las Vegas struggled on both sides of the ball. Along with their ground game, the Raiders also struggled to give quarterback Kirk Cousins a clean pocket. Cousins was pressured often and sacked three times, contributing to the offense's struggles for much of the game.

Similarly, the Raiders' defense had its fair share of struggles until late in the game. The unit undoubtedly missed rookie Treydan Stukes , who clearly changes the unit in a significant way. Las Vegas figured it out late on both sides of the ball, but some concerning issues remain.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers Is Back

In his return to the field, Bowers impacted the game directly and indirectly. Bowers led the Raiders in receiving, registering over 115 yards on 10 receptions. Bowers looked unstoppable against the Saints. More importantly, Bowers looked healthy.

Despite their struggles, Bowers' return showed what is possible when he is on the field. The Raiders have one of the best defenses in the league, and Bowers had his way against the unit throughout training camp. It is fair to believe he will do so against most defenses.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers' lone touchdown was the one that put the Raiders ahead for good. It was a pass that may not have been completed had another pass-catcher been the intended target. It will be interesting to see what the Raiders' offense has in store next week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas has now won three straight games, finding different ways each week to pull out a win. It hasn't been pretty all the time, but Las Vegas' offense has still executed well enough to leave victorious, and that cannot be overstated.