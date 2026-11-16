3 Overreactions to Raiders' Struggle in Loss vs. Seahawks

Another week, another loss to a winning team for the Las Vegas Raiders, who fell to 4-6 on the season against the Seattle Seahawks and the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL.

It was a special week for the organization as rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza made his first career start. It certainly wasn't a special performance, and the Raiders were smothered on both sides of the ball. It was another week where the organization looked outmatched and outgunned against a quality opponent, and it won't get any easier in the coming weeks.

Having all of that in mind, here are my overreactions to Sunday's 21-13 loss in Las Vegas as the Raiders move on to another road trip to Denver next week.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders Run Game Is a Sad State of Affairs

I did not think it was possible for the Raiders' run game to be arguably worse than last year, as this time a year ago, we were already seeing terrific flashes of Ashton Jeanty. Instead, it seems Klint Kubiak cannot figure out who to play at running back, how to deploy them, and how to give them avenues to succeed while managing a bad offensive line with their $25 million-per-year center underperforming.

The Raiders' head coach has tried everything, but this is a sad state of affairs for a Raiders run game that had so much potential coming into the season. I don't think this will improve anytime soon, and Raider Nation needs to start looking at the top offensive linemen for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on prior to the start of the play in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxx Crosby Was Easily the Raiders' Best Player

We haven't seen a ton of games this season where Crosby took over the game, but the Raiders did a great job positioning Crosby against Abraham Lucas and Josh Jones. Crosby has a handful of pressures paired with a sack while dominating in the run game, with four tackles for loss in one of his best performances of the season.

It was great to see Crosby show up against a quality opponent like the Seahawks. It wasn't enough to slow down Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but his presence up front for the Raiders' defense remains invaluable as the season goes on.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza's Debut Went As Expected Against a Top Defense

It wasn't the prettiest debut for a rookie quarterback by any means, especially for the former top pick in the draft. Mendoza completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 143 yards, was sacked six times, and was pressured numerous times.

He showcased several things to be excited about, whether that is the arm arrogance as a passer, the pocket mobility, the poise that made him so great at Indiana and Cal, or his impressive out-of-structure ability and legs that allowed him to get his first NFL touchdown early in the game.

Mendoza began to falter when the pressure came, and he did not have Brock Bowers for most of the game due to an ankle injury, while also playing against the league's best defense. Overall, it went as I would've expected, and Raider Nation should be patient for Mendoza's breakout game.