3 Takeaways from Raiders 2026 Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft was a highly anticipated event for the Las Vegas Raiders, as it provided them with an opportunity to land their franchise quarterback.

For months, it was inevitable that Las Vegas would end up with Fernando Mendoza with the No.1 pick, but that was made official on Thursday night. While Mendoza will steal the headlines, and rightfully so, here are other top takeaways from the Raiders' 2026 draft class.

Las Vegas Strikes on Value

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the pre-draft process, cornerback Jermod McCoy was universally heralded as a first-round pick, and in some evaluators' assessments, the CB1 in this year's class. However, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back missed the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL, and reports surfaced that doctors believed he may need another surgery on the same knee.

Not only did McCoy slide out of the first round, but he plummeted all the way to Day 3. Although McCoy's wait was prolonged, he did not have to wait long to hear his name called on Saturday, as general manager John Spytek orchestrated a trade to move up to the first pick of the fourth round (No. 101) to take the former Tennessee cornerback.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a perfect pick for multiple reasons. To begin, McCoy's talent is much better than a fourth-round pick, and if he can stay healthy, it may turn out to be the steal of the draft. Secondly, the Raiders are playing with house money, as they are in a rebuilding phase. Even if it takes time for McCoy to reach the field, Las Vegas' timeline allows the coaching staff to be patient with the cornerback.

Ashton Jeanty Will Not Be Utilized as a Workhorse RB

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' head coach Klint Kubiak deployed a two-headed backfield with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet last season as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator. While Las Vegas invested the No. 6 pick on Ashton Jeanty in last year's draft, Kubiak discussed earlier this offseason that he wants to incorporate multiple running backs.

Las Vegas confirmed that drawn-out plan by selecting former Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. with the No. 122 pick. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound running back is viewed by some as the second-best player at the position in this year's class.

Spytek Knocked Draft Out of the Park

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's easier to coordinate an elite draft class when you are selecting from the first overall pick, but we have seen teams over the years consistently pick in that range and still find themselves in similar situations each and every year.

Spytek took advantage of last season's debacle and struck on incredible value throughout the draft. ESPN's draft analyst Field Yates praised Las Vegas' front office in his post-draft analysis.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The only team that has five of my top-100 players in this draft, Las Vegas Raiders," Yates said. "Six of my top 109...the difference between this version of the Raiders and what we've seen in different years/ administrations is the alignment being much more connected now. I like the initial outlook for Fernando Mendoza and this offense."

The Raiders' secondary is in much better shape heading into next season, with McCoy, Treydan Stukes, and Dalton Johnson as the most notable additions to that area of the roster. Additionally, Las Vegas landed Texas A&M guard Trey Zuhn III with the No. 91 pick, and his pass-blocking capabilities could have an immediate impact in Kubiak's system.