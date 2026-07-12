3 Players Raiders Could Trade During Training Camp

Training camp is just around the corner for the Las Vegas Raiders, a signal that football is just as close. We're weeks away from the first preseason game of the year for the NFL Hall of Fame game, but the anticipation is only building for the Raiders' most critical season in recent memory.

General manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak spent the offseason building the Raiders' roster into their image, one that will continue to take shape over the next couple of seasons as the rebuild continues. With the long-term quarterback secured, the team can focus on the future matters with camp approaching.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spytek could look to make moves during training camp to add more draft capital for a loaded 2027 draft class, especially if the offer is right and players take advantage of opportunities given at practice. Here are three players the Raiders could trade throughout the last month of the offseason.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Right Guard

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this time, the Raiders are heading into training camp with Powers-Johnson as their starting right guard. The former second-round pick does enter a crucial third season with the franchise as he hopes to have a strong summer and showcase his full potential as a formidable blocker.

However, former third-round pick Caleb Rogers is lurking in the background. Powers-Johnson's starting job is not a full guarantee, which opens the door for Rogers to emerge with a great training camp. This could lead to Powers-Johnson being moved, and a team looking for guard help could be welcome to the idea.

Aidan O'Connell, Quarterback

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Jacob Clark (16) and Aidan O'Connell (12) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Connell will not be starting for the Raiders unless the worst-case scenario happens for both Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza. The former fourth-round pick out of Purdue has started 17 games over three seasons with 3,932 yards and a 20:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and some team could be looking for a viable backup or a spot starter at quarterback during camp and the preseason.

The three-year veteran could still hang around as the No. 3 signal-caller, but teams will be looking to make a move for a quarterback —it happens every offseason and training camp. O'Connell makes the most sense to trade if I were Las Vegas.

Michael Mayer, Tight End

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to imagine Las Vegas trading its No. 2 tight end, who currently forms a fantastic duo at the position with the league's top tight end, Brock Bowers . However, if there are teams that conclude that their room is not enough for success going into the season, an underutilized tight end with immense talent is always an intriguing prize.

Mayer has the skill set to be a Top-10 tight end in the NFL; that's how gifted the position is for the Raiders, and while they likely wouldn't be inclined to move on at first, some team desperate enough for help could come calling with an intriguing package.