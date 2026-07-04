Why Raiders' QB O'Connell Could Be Attractive Trade Piece

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell has had teams calling about him in the past. Over the last few years, the Raiders have had teams interested in taking O'Connell. That is not going to stop heading into training camp, and also, once the team gets into training camp, it will likely heat up. Whether the Raiders want to entertain those calls will remain to be seen. O'Connell will be entering his fourth year in the NFL, and he has a good start on his resume.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Connell Has Value at Quarterback Position

It could be calls about him being a starter or a backup quarterback. The thing that has changed in this league over the years has been the backup quarterback position. Now, they just do not want anyone in that spot on the roster. They want a quarterback they can trust with NFL experience, someone who can take over once their name is called. O'Connell has that on his resume. He has started games and has performed under pressure and in difficult circumstances.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It is hard to say whether he would be a starter in this league, but he does deserve a shot. With the Raiders' packed quarterback room, that is likely not the case for him in Las Vegas. The team wants to keep him to have that option at quarterback. If something were to happen to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins before the season starts or early in the season, they would potentially go with O'Connell instead of rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

O'Connell Makes Sense for a Lot of Teams

Whatever it is, the team will do its best to put O'Connell in a position to be successful. If they feel he has a chance to start elsewhere and are okay with Mendoza as the backup quarterback, we could see a trade that would make sense for both sides. That will likely come before it all begins for teams, as everyone will have the chance to learn the offenses. O'Connell has spent every year of his NFL career with the Silver and Black and was taken in the fourth round in 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders QB1 Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The Raiders have their options all open, and that includes O'Connell. Nothing but great things have been said about him throughout his career. He is a great teammate and a leader on the field. O'Connell has been patient and deserves a chance. That could come somewhat soon.