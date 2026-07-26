3 Raiders Playing for Their Next Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a unique season for several reasons. From a football perspective, the team has a new head coach who is coming off a Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator, while it also has several intriguing young pieces on the offensive side of the ball.

The team should compete soon, but probably not in 2026. Fans should be excited to see how the young talent grows together and learns how to play at the professional level. However, it's also a unique season for what will happen behind the scenes after games have been played.

Klint Kubiak | Klint Kubiak

The Raiders have several impending free agents who are playing for their next contracts. Who are some of the players with lots on the line during the season?

Let's break down the Raiders looking for their next payday and what they might earn.

Tight End Michael Mayer

Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The former second-round pick hasn't been the player he was expected to be when the team traded up for him three years ago, but there are good reasons for that. Mayer has dealt with personal issues and injuries throughout his career, also going through multiple coaching changes, never allowing him to get comfortable in an offensive scheme.

However, he is a talented player, and Klint Kubiak's offense with multiple tight ends should unlock him. With how important tight ends are in the NFL right now, the Raiders may let Mayer walk and sign or draft his replacement so he can earn a bigger contract with another team. If he has a good season, something in the three-year, $24 million range makes sense.

Wide Receiver Tre Tucker

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Another player from the same draft class, Tucker has become an important part of the Raiders' passing game after Davante Adams was traded in 2024 and Jakobi Meyers ' trade last season. Tucker will be the franchise's most experienced returning receiver in 2026, as the Raiders have added some young talent after him.

His speedy, field-stretching abilities made him one of the more underrated receivers in the league last season. However, with the free-agent signing of Jalen Nailor and the two 2025 NFL Draft additions at receiver, the Raiders may let Tucker walk and look to add more receiving talent next offseason. But if they want to extend him, he should earn something around three years for $30 million.

Defensive Lineman Thomas Booker IV

Las Vegas Raiders DL Thomas Booker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

A solid depth addition after a trade last offseason, Booker enters a contract year. Booker posted a career-high 44 tackles, one for loss, seven quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and five passes defended in 2025, appearing in all 17 games and starting 13.

He is a candidate to be a starting defensive end in the team's new 3-4 base defense. If Booker succeeds in the scheme and posts big numbers again, the Raiders may keep him on a modest contract. Something along the lines of two years for $15 million makes a lot of sense.