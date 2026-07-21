Raiders Defensive Line: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, one week from today, kick off training camp with the veterans reporting to camp. It is time.

This year faces an earlier deadline—GM John Spytek must cut and trim the Raiders’ 53-man roster by Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT). That’s a big shift from past seasons, when teams had until Tuesday after the last preseason game to make their decisions. It means coaches and front-office staff have even less time to evaluate players and make those tough calls.

Las Vegas Raiders DT Matthew Butler | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

It has been impressive to watch Spytek and his team do what they have done, and I will feature them prominently in tomorrow’s article predicting the 53-man roster, but one thing is noticeable: the Raiders have plenty of talent.

Defensive Line: Six

The Raiders, under new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, are going on the attack. They want to make people frustrated as they swarm and attack. Look for the Raiders to play every DL who dressed on game day, because, like hockey, Leonard wants a fresh wave of players who are rested and attacking.

JONAH LAULU | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Leonard understands that these men are big humans, and he doesn’t want them pacing themselves to avoid exhaustion. They have plenty of young guys, and he wants them to attack, knowing they can be subbed out and catch their breath. I expect the Raiders to keep six men at this spot, but Laki Tasi could compel them to keep a seventh. More on him shortly.

No. 1: DL Adam Butler, 6’4” 301 lbs.

The Raiders' Adam Butler is one of the most dependable and savvy defensive linemen in the NFL. For those unaware of that skill set, it is very simple. When a QB like Bo Nix or Patrick Mahomes takes off scrambling, he stays in the gap assigned and doesn’t allow the chaos of a moving QB to get him out of position.

A consistent force, a great leader, and one able to stay grounded have allowed Butler to continue to shine. He does so much, as do most guys at the DT spot, that doesn’t get enough attention. He can destroy offensive linemen to get after the QB, and that discipline pre-snap is a thing of beauty.

No. 2: DL Jonah Laulu, 6’5” 289 lbs.

This young man is a rising star, already a starting-caliber player who could become a real star. Still so young, I love his motor. He explodes like a grenade and can move sideline to sideline and move laterally like a dancer. Can play multiple techniques, but his use of them to keep his balance and hands is what separates him from being great.

Doesn’t have a deep quiver of pass-rush moves, but learning how to remove offensive linemen’s mauling hands and maintain balance are two things he's working on, and based on his work ethic, don’t sleep on him.

No. 3: DL Thomas Booker IV, 6’3” 301 lbs.

The Raiders were thrilled when they traded for “Book” last year and were very happy to sign him again as a free agent. He has a one-year deal, but he is another high-IQ player who can cause chaos, but his rushing attack is a weakness.

He is terrific in the pass rush, but to earn a big free-agent deal, you have to be good against the run and the pass, and that is what he will try to show off this year as part of the game he has upgraded. I spoke to him privately last year before the season was over, and he was emphatic that he wanted to, and so were the Raiders.

No. 4: DL Brandon Cleveland (R), 6’4” 315 lbs.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This rookie comes with a lot of promise. He has a low center of gravity, and his power and violence are a thing of beauty. He has short arms, so long-armed offensive linemen can move him. A total space eater, with the strength to be anchored, he won’t overwhelm you with stats, but the LBs will love him. Struggled in the passing game, but being a rookie, there is plenty of time, and superb coaching for him to take the next level.

No. 5: DL Tonka Hemingway, 6’2” 284 lbs.

His four sacks in the last five games of 2025 and his impressive offseason have many people in the organization excited about his development. A rotational player this year, many see him moving to a starter’s role in 2027 if he continues along his current course. Only entering his sophomore campaign, his rip move, versatility, and his want to are all of quality, but he can be moved.

Many think it is more of a pad-level issue than strength, and the key to moving into a starter's role in 2027 will be adding more pass-rush moves to his quiver of weapons.

No. 6: DL JJ Pegues, 6’2” 325 lbs.

He flashed last year, but as a monster athlete, he devours space and makes life miserable for centers not used to facing his athleticism. That said, his pad level, hands, and gap discipline need to be addressed. He can learn from Butler, but the former college TE is still new to this position. Still a developmental player, some even think he could occasionally help Klint Kubiak on the goal line as an FB, as Lane Kiffin used him at Ole Miss.

No. 7: DL Laki Tasi, 6’6” 373 lbs.

Make no mistake, Tasi is a developmental player, but I am not sure if he can hide on the practice squad. He is a physical freak who previously played rugby for years in Australia. He has only been playing football since 2024, and you can tell. But he has a skill set that most NFL players of his size don't have: athleticism that simply amazes. His teammates “love him,” and the coaches respect his willingness to work.

With a 53rd spot on the roster open, how much he shines and garners the attention of other teams will determine his future. Players on the international pathway allow the team an additional 17th practice squad spot; the problem is that if he shines enough for either a team low on DL players or one that finds a spot to hide him on the 53 to develop him, he will be gone. He is such an intriguing player.

Laki Tasi | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Things That Make You Say 'HMMM….'

The Raiders are so young not only on this side of the ball, but at this position. Tasi intrigues everyone, and it is abundantly clear he hasn’t played long and has a long way to go to learn the nuances of the game. It is also clear that doing what he does at his size is rare. The future is bright for the Raiders' DL position; it will just take some time.

Laki Tasi | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Others on the Roster

Name Height Weight Benito Jones 6'1" 335 Gary Smith III 6'1" 319 Treven Ma'ae 6'3" 291

Previous Position Reviews

Las Vegas Raiders S Jeremy Chinn, CB Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Cornerbacks: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Safeties: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Outside Linebackers: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Inside Linebackers: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Offensive Line: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris

Raiders Wide Receivers: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Quarterbacks: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Tight Ends: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Running Backs: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Don’t Miss Our Exclusive One-on-One Podcast With Adam Butler: