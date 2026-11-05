3 Key Insights From NFL Sources on How Raiders Can Beat 49ers

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) are going back to the Bay this weekend, where they face their old Bay rival, who, like the Raiders, moved away to Santa Clara, to take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-1)

This game will bring a lot of emotion for the fans , as well as Klint Kubiak, who has family and friends in the 49ers organization.

Mike Shanahan had a major impact on Klint’s life, and the current 49ers head coach, Kyle, is not just a friend but a dear friend. Kubiak spoke of those relationships earlier today.

Dylan Laube is the AFC Special Teams player of the week! | Darrell Craig Harris

“Just really fortunate to grow up in that environment. I didn’t know it at the time, but I got to be exposed to a lot of football at a young age, and I’m very grateful for that, myself and my brothers.”

A Family Affair

I have already told you the biggest story on the year that is being ignored, but a win on Sunday could top it for the head coach. Klint and 49ers OC Klay are not just brothers, but close friends. For the Raiders coach, his brother is the gold standard in life and football, and he wasn’t afraid to brag about his brother today.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak (left) greets San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I got to work with him side by side for an entire year. We were in college together and then we went our separate ways and got married, and it was just so great reconnecting with him and seeing the type of husband that he was and seeing how hard he worked and how smart he was, things that I already knew. But when you’re kind of in the fire with your brother every day, it definitely builds a closer bond.”

Let’s Get It On

The reality is that both teams might be close and have deep ties, but once the ball is kicked off, they want to whip the other, and while the niceties are bigger than the game, the focus is the game.

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins is preparing to face the 49ers this weekend, with a long history with the Shanahan family. | Darrell Craig Harris

Rule of Five

The most important ingredient for a win in the NFL is one I have discussed many times and that a long-time coach shared with me.

You can’t ever forget the "Rule of Five." In the football world, a game is considered unwinnable if either team loses this key statistical battle. This rule involves sacks and turnovers. Two stats, while vastly different, are eerily similar in their impact on a football game.

For example, should the Raiders achieve two sacks of Brock Purdy while allowing one of Kirk Cousins, they have a net score of plus one. If they force three turnovers and allow only one, their score improves to plus three.

QB Kirk Cousins has a long history with the Shanahan family. | Darrell Craig Harris

Thus, they would achieve a plus-three score for the day. The Raiders aim to accomplish a plus-five ratio in every game. On average, teams that attain the Rule of Five win 87% of their NFL games.

More Than That

The 49ers are the best team the Raiders have faced all year, and I reached out to some NFL sources about what would be the epic upset of the first nine weeks of the NFL season, should the Raiders pull it off.

Each offered a different nugget on what the Raiders would need to do to win, based on their knowledge of both teams.

Klint Kubiak and Rob Leonard are at practice preparing for the 49ers this weekend. | Darrell Craig Harris

​Source No. 1: “The biggest key is that Raiders pass rush. Heavy pressure and blitzing in the second half have disrupted Brock Purdy's rhythm, forcing hasty decisions and throwing off the timing of the intermediate passing game.”

​Source No. 2: “The Niners opponents have capitalized on self-inflicted mistakes, taking advantage of costly turnovers and undisciplined defensive penalties that extend drives.”

​Source No. 3: “What stands out to be is how well coached, deep, and talented San Francisco is, and team’s like that aren’t going to just get beat, no matter who they play. The teams that stay patient on offense have succeeded by exploiting line-of-scrimmage injuries and making second-half adjustments, wearing down the defense late in games when key playmakers are banged up. So, it is an easy plan if you have the players, run the ball and pray.”

Roolie OL Trey Zuhn looks to keep on shining versus the 49ers. | Darrell Craig Harris

Klint Kubiak Broke It All Down Today