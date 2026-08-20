3 Things I’m Watching in Raiders' Mendoza's Second Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Houston Texans in this week's preseason matchup, as the starters will get another opportunity to compete ahead of Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. This time around, they will face a daunting test for a handful of series against the best defense in football.

For the Raiders , this is another opportunity to see rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza as head coach Klint Kubiak and his staff determine where their No. 1 overall draft choice is in his development.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm excited to see Mendoza on the field again on Thursday night (8 pm EST on ESPN) and what he is capable of in another week of preseason action. Here are a few items I'll be paying close attention to this week in the evaluation process for the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner.

Taking What's in Front of Him

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) drops back to pass during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans may have won last year's Super Bowl if their offense and quarterback CJ Stroud were above average in the postseason (spoiler alert: they were not). Mendoza is playing against a well-coached and incredibly disciplined unit that rarely gives up big plays, even from their second- and third-team players.

What I want to see from Mendoza is him being less decisive with his reads than he was a week ago. I thought that after he got through his second and third reads in the progression, he kept going back to other areas for any sliver of openness. This week, he needs to learn to work on his check-downs and trust what is in front of him.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Improving Footwork

One of the things I went back and watched was Mendoza's lower-half mechanics—they were surprisingly sloppy, but not shocking because he is a rookie and playing in a whole new system compared to what he was used to at Cal and Indiana. Footwork from under-center is a different feel than footwork out of shotgun or pistol.

Mendoza has the ability and the work ethic to improve in these areas. The Texans will test his feet, especially if they pressure him quickly. Having better footwork and making accurate throws will not only keep Mendoza in rhythm but also keep the offense in rhythm.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep the Flashes Going

It is awesome to see just how far Mendoza has progressed in the Raiders' offense, especially with an understanding of the playbook and the concepts. He flashed incredible poise, timing, and anticipation on some of his throws last week against the Cardinals, and he should show some again this week against the Texans' defense.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) sit on the bench while watching the action on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza has the arm arrogance to fit any pass into whatever window he wants to attempt to hit. This week, I want to see him attempt a far-hash throw, work downfield on the vertical game, and continue testing the middle of the field against Houston's linebackers.

The rookie signal-caller has the chance to shorten his coaches' leash on starter Kirk Cousins ahead of the regular season, making an early-season transition possible for Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko.