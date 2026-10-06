How Raiders Can Prove Themselves Over Daunting Upcoming Stretch

The Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game of the season on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-27. However, you wouldn’t think they did, based on the reactions from national pundits to the game.

Many have come away impressed with the Raiders' start to the season, even as they came down to the wire against the Chiefs in a game where they led multiple times. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky called Las Vegas a “legit playoff team.” Yet we’re four games into the regular season, and the toughest stretch of football for the Raiders is set to begin.

.@danorlovsky7 sees the Raiders as a “legit” playoff team.



These are the reasons why ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XTbHFvTYYu — First Take (@FirstTake) October 5, 2026

Las Vegas May Have Hardest Eight-Game Stretch

No doubt the Raiders have been impressive, and their play has suggested a much better team that should have higher expectations each week. We have to remember, though, that Las Vegas is still in a rebuild year despite a defense and Kirk Cousins playing great football. They showed on Sunday that they still have work to do.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrates after catching a twenty-seven yard pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things won’t be easy going forward; head coach Klint Kubiak and the rest of his team will have to prove themselves over the next eight weeks against the following: at New England Patriots, vs. Buffalo Bills, vs. Los Angeles Rams, at New York Jets, at San Francisco 49ers, vs. Seattle Seahawks, at Denver Broncos, and at Cleveland Browns.

All eight opponents were either playoff teams last season or are proving to be much better than expected (Cleveland). This is a gauntlet, one no team would want to have on their schedule, but that is what happens when you have to play in the AFC West and play the NFC West in the same season.

For Kubiak, this is another opportunity to show what the 2026 Raiders are all about.

Playoff Team or “Not There Yet”?

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you play the opponents Las Vegas is set to face, you’ll need to have a defense like the one they have now. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard has single-handedly kept the Raiders in games this season and even won them on a couple of occasions. Furthermore, Kirk Cousins has been turning back the clock, with the real possibility that No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza never sees the field as a rookie.

That is now, and what could be later may not be pretty. Yet the next eight weeks give the Raiders a chance to see who they are, know exactly what they need to continue building within their organization, and re-evaluate when the bye week rolls around.