Hondo's Thursday Raiders Musings: Hot Start Presents New Fan Opportunity

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) have the opportunity on Sunday to propel themselves from a rebuild into a full-blown, legitimate NFL Playoff contender with an upset win when they host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) at Allegiant Stadium.

The fact that it is even a possibility is a testament to Klint Kubiak and the organization as a whole for how they have maneuvered and steered this Raiders rebuild since last December. Every decision they have made has been the right one, and their discipline and purpose have guided every choice.

As the Raiders prepare for this epic event, several things around the organization are front and center.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan celebreate after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home Field

Raider Nation, especially those who loved the atmosphere in Oakland, loved what a Raiders home game used to be. It has not been that way since the team moved to Allegiant Stadium. Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins was the best home-field advantage the Raiders have had there, and even that wasn’t Oakland.

I have long maintained that if this organization gave the fans a reason to believe, they would show up and do so. Many tickets to this game were sold before the season, but I will say this.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fans Marilyn Acasio aka Jungle Jane and Mark Acasio aka Gorilla Rilla look on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have been to every Chiefs vs. Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium, and the Silver and Black have never had a home-field advantage. We will see if they get it this week, but if not, it will be the best they have had; I am certain of that, and this team has a real chance to turn the corner and make Allegiant feel like home, where a new generation of fans see it that way. Not a constant look back with eyes toward Oakland.

This isn’t based on a win or a loss. Raider Nation understands this would be an upset; they must perform at a high level.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts after defeating against the New Orleans Saintsat Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Captain Kirk

I have watched Kirk Cousins play football, and I have known both him and his amazing family since he was a junior in high school. I can attest that even in his 15th year in this prestigious league, he is playing his best football by far, and Klint Kubiak got exactly what he wanted with his veteran. How do I know? He said so.

"He's playing really well for our team, and that's what we signed him here to do. He's leading our team, and three games into it, we got a long season ahead, so we got to play great every week."

It’s Not About Fernando…Sunday

Kirk Cousins' spectacular play may keep Fernando Mendoza on the sideline all year if he and the team can maintain what they are doing. But don’t ask Kubiak about that. He is only thinking about the Chiefs.

"We're just worried about playing the next game, and he's playing this next game, and Fernando [Mendoza]'s ready to go when called upon."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Electric Atmosphere

Kubiak is no dummy. He grew up with the Denver Broncos, and he knows the Chiefs vs. Raiders is an AFC West rivalry. But he also wants his team to approach each game with the same vigor and excitement. He isn’t minimizing Sunday’s game or the opponent. He is maximizing the other week.

"I think our team, we take every game in that same manner. Every game is a one-game Super Bowl and is the best of the best competing against each other every week. So, this should be no different than Week 1 or Week 17."

Offensive Juggernaut

The Raiders' offense has certainly exploded under the offensive savant attributes that led Kubiak to this job. It would be foolish for anyone to say otherwise. But we will give Kubiak a pass since he isn’t an egomaniac and knows Rob Leonard’s defense has played a big role in why and how his offense is on fire.

"Got a lot of great turnovers. Got great field position. So, credit to defense and special teams."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan celebreate after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Surrender, No Retreat

The Raiders' comeback win on the Bayou last week in the Crescent City showed a resiliency that Raider Nation hasn't seen in decades. Credit the leadership of Kubiak’s exceptional staff for that, but he says it permeates the entire organization.

"I think it’s just do you think our players want to win? We got players that want to win. We got coaches that want to win. The whole organization's on the same page, and it's three games. It's a three-game sample size, so we have to just stay focused."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) prepare for the snap in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback Empowerment

Old-school football is predicated on a fullback. It is a glorious position that has sadly almost disappeared from the game of football. But not in the desert, and not with the aforementioned offensive savant, Kubiak, who John Spytek gave one of the best FBs in the NFL this offseason.

Kubiak loves what Connor Heyward brings to this offense and this team.

"The fullback position is a key position on our team. A guy that can play special teams, all four quarters. He can protect. He can clean up things in the run game. He can fit in at running back if needed. So, the fullback has to be a very versatile player. That's what Connor [Heyward] is."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welcome Back, Brock

Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the NFL and a generational talent. He comes back and instantly has an epic game as if he was never gone. But Kubiak wasn’t surprised, just grateful.

"Really great performance by him, but he didn't do it alone. His teammates, defense, getting the ball back, protection. It's a team effort. All those awards are team awards because you normally don't get them unless the team wins. But I think Brock [Bowers] is very studious. He works hard at it, and it's not easy to go play a game when you don't have all the practice reps. But it says a lot about how smart he is."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Georgia Bulldog's skill set is not normal. He can do it all and play multiple positions. That skill set doesn’t go unnoticed by Kubiak.

"Brock [Bowers] is a really good player, and we need all 11 to play really well. So, he had a really good game. Proud of him, but he has the full attention of the Chiefs. We need everybody to contribute."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs behind a block from Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

YAC Attack

The Kansas City Chiefs are stone-cold killers when it comes to yards after the catch (YAC), and stopping that is key to slowing down this powerful offensive force.

"Yeah, a really, really talented team that we're playing, and it's just your fundamentals since April. If we weren't stressing it in April, then it probably wouldn't show up now. So, the things that we stressed in April, we keep stressing. But this is a very talented team that we have to get on the ground."

Who Are the Raiders?

Kubiak doesn’t want his team boxed in by only a few things. He already thinks like a Super Bowl champion, and he believes the team's and organization's identity is evolving, growing, and expanding each week.

"I think every week, you're working on your identity, and then someone takes away your identity, takes away something you're good at. So, you got to find multiple ways to win, and that's what good teams do. You got to win on all three phases in order to in order to win, especially against a great team like this."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love for 'The Mule'

Delmar “DJ” Glaze, AKA The Mule, has been outstanding at RT. As soon as offensive line tactician and NFL's best OL coach Rick Dennison arrived, they believed in him. The Mule was terrific as a rookie and had a bad season, like the entire franchise in 2025, but has rebounded and is playing very well. Kubiak praised his young RT because he is doing the little things.

"I think what you said is consistency. Doesn't miss practice. Very intelligent. Always available, and he's a guy we really count on every week."

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play before the snap against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good on Good

On Sunday, the football world will be watching the best QB in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, versus the man many believe is the best DE in the NFL (myself included), Maxx Crosby. Get your popcorn ready, because it should be epic, and Kubiak is excited to see it as well.

"Maxx [Crosby] would be valuable for any team. The effort that he plays with in the run, in the pass. So, he's a major asset to our organization."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Love

Hezekiah Masses' success has been a true testimony to this organization from John Spytek on down. We started writing about him last January, when the Raiders were all over him in the evaluation process, and in multiple of our NFL mock drafts, we had him going to the Raiders.

They loved him in the scouting process and love him even more, as he has played some absolutely terrific football. Coach Kubiak expounded on what he has seen.

"I would say, number one, he's a competitor, very competitive young man. Sees the game very well, and he's got two starts under his belt and getting ready to play a very good offense. So, he's going to get their best."

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) stiff arms Miami Dolphins safety Michael Taaffe (16) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Show Him Some Love

Michigan State Spartan Kenneth Walker III is tearing the NFL up for the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, before he was a Chief, he was a Seahawk playing for Klint Kubiak, and the Raiders' head man knows him, admires him, and they are close. So does it help that he knows him in game planning to play him? You really think Kubiak would admit anything? Game week?

"Kenneth [Walker III] is a tremendous back. He's playing as good as anybody in the league right now, and we have to stop him. He's a really good player."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fan reacts during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Excited for the Fans

Kirk Cousins is one of the most genuine people you will ever meet. He doesn’t say what he doesn’t mean. He isn’t disingenuous or a liar. I can attest to that after knowing him for over 20 years. So when he talked about the excitement of the weekend, he meant seeing Raider Nation.

"Good test this week. Had a good morning of preparation here. A lot to cover, but it's a great challenge against a great football team. So, excited to be back in front of our fans for our second true home game, not counting the preseason, and looking forward to Sunday. So, I'll take any questions you have."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak’s Super Power

Cousins tried to explain what makes Kubiak so successful on the offensive side of the ball. It is hard to do when your coach is multi-dimensional in his skill set.

"That'd be hard to pin down any one trait. I think he's organized. I think it doesn't feel scattered. It feels like it's an organized plan. I don't get surprised. Feel like we're on the same page. Feel like he gets the play calls in quickly, and I only say that not really off the sample size of the last three weeks, but more off of 2021, and even him being my quarterback coach in '19 and '20.”

He further explained, “And I just appreciate that organizational skills, but also the desire to continuously improve. I think at times we come back from a win, and he doesn't allow the outcome of a win to cause him to let his guard down on things that need to be coached hard, and that's comforting for me because I love kind of feeling like nothing's going to get past his watchful eye. So, I think there's a kindred spirit there from a continuous improvement mindset, and that gives me peace."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hugs running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Say What?

Cousins has been called a bridge QB for the Raiders since the moment he signed. It is natural when the No. 1 overall pick, and the man NFL executives called the best QB prospect in the past four NFL Drafts, Fernando Mendoza, is sitting on the bench. But no one told Cousins that.

"I don't know what I've been called or not. I kind of just insulate. So, that's the first time I've been told I've been called that in terms of I don't know what I've been called or not called. I like to just stay ignorant, and I just know that I got to know the first and second down game plan today and execute it the best I can on Sunday and kind of go from there."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts after defeating against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Games Every Week

Cousins isn’t dumb. If you listen, he will tell you he never lost to his bitter college rival, the Michigan Wolverines, while he was leading the Spartans. He knows Chiefs vs. Raiders is enormous, but he also knows they all count as one, and in the NFL, every week is a measuring stick.

"I think every game is, honestly. I mean, last week was a measuring stick matchup. The Chargers is a measuring stick matchup. It just feels like every week, they're all their own entity, 17 separate challenges, and you just go out there and do the absolute best you can, and we look forward to playing a really good football team. It's a great challenge for us."

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo walks down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Great Steve Spagnuolo

The Chiefs DC is not only an elite human being, but a defensive savant. A terrifically talented schemer and teacher, and for a guy like Cousins, who loves the nuances of the game of football, he relishes the opportunity to compete with the greats because that is what greats do; they aspire to play the best.

"Yeah, I think you just want to be prepared. I think he's got a great scheme. He coaches his players well. I think they play fast because they know what he wants to accomplish. And he's done a great job for a long time in this league and I have a lot of respect for him. And it's always a challenge going against him."

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So how does Cousins prepare for this matchup?

"I think you study the best you can, and you are aware that at any time, any coach really can throw you a curveball, and so that's why you have to know not just the opponent, but know your own system, and be aware of on the unscouted looks, what's my answer. So that's all part of the preparation each week, and it's a big part of this week."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers Has a Big Fan at QB

Cousins knows how great Brock Bowers is, and what he offers this offense is a gift to the team and his QB.

“I think Brock's [Bowers] just a very capable tight end. I think he is tremendous after the catch with the football. I think he's got a great ability to adjust to the football. Strong hands, good play strength. There's a lot of intangibles too, with his intelligence and his work ethic, the standard he holds himself to. He's a great teammate."

"So, there's so many traits you look for in a player, specifically at the at the skill positions, the receiver positions, like tight end and wide receiver, and he's checking so many of those boxes."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chemistry Is Coming

What should scare NFL teams is that Cousins and Bowers haven’t been together very long yet, and the chemistry, which is great now, is only going to get better. Is that even possible?

"I mean, certainly we're still building that. I don't think that it's something that I feel like I did with Justin Jefferson or Adam Thielen after playing with them for three or four years, you really knew what their game was…But every play you're in there together, you learn more, and I think it helps you then be more efficient moving forward."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball while defended by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Run, Run, Run!

While two of the three Raiders wins have come against teams dead set on stopping the Raiders' running game, Cousins explained that you can’t abandon it or give up on it.

"I think it's important to stay with it, and I think this coaching staff, this system has done a good job of staying with it, and I think the more at bats you get, also it gives you more opportunities to not only potentially hit one, but also keep improving as a unit, and handling all the different looks you're going to get. So, we'll stay the course, and I'm confident that we'll be happy with our run game as the year goes on."

In the Zone

Cousins is playing so well right now; he is in the proverbial zone, and he talked about what it looks like when a QB is playing at an elite level through his eyes, and he explained it masterfully.

"Well, I think quarterbacking is all about, first of all, protecting the football. But so much of it is team. I think you got to remember that some of our fourth quarter success against the Saints was because our defense was giving us such short fields and getting us the ball back, and so they put the wind at your back. And I don't know that suddenly we as an offense were playing a totally different game in the fourth quarter."

"It was just that we were put in a great position by our defense. So, team always helps and then the guys around you always helps. But it's really your unit. When the quarterback's playing well, I'm sure the unit's probably playing well also. So, we all kind of feed off each other, and it goes both ways. But protecting the football will always be really important at this position."

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off the ball to running back Emmett Johnson (10) against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love and Respect for Greatness

For as long as I have known Kirk, he has never been shy about praising the talents and skill sets of those who have earned them. Because he is not an egomaniac, he can and does praise those worthy of the praise. Patrick Mahomes is no exception.

"Well, I think he's certainly fun to watch and sets a great standard for quarterback play across our league. And if they were to put up a lot of points, then you got to keep up. You also know that if if you were to get ahead, that no lead is safe. You're just aware of how capable they are any moment of scoring points and making it hard on you as a team. So, there's a lot of respect there, and they've proven it and earned that over many years. And it'll be a great challenge for all of us on Sunday."

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I Will Not Exploit the Lack of Experience of My Opponent

After another veteran had great success on Monday night in Case Keenum, Cousins talked about what an older, experienced QB can bring to the table.

"I was really happy for Case [Keenum]. He played awesome, no surprise. He's always been a guy who steps up to the moments and makes plays. I think football as a quarterback, you're only getting better as you get older in terms of knowledge of the game and understanding of all the intricacies of facing defenses and protections and route adjustments, and you just keep accumulating knowledge, and that makes you a better quarterback.”

He continued, “The key is that your body can keep up as well, and I think as long as we can do that, I think actually kind of like myself more at an older age than a younger age. I'm much better, much better command at 38 than 28, and so that's why the physical is so important. And when you feel like you have that, you start to say, 'Why not the older guys at 38?' Because you kind of checking all those boxes."

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) carries the ball in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

40-Year-Old NFL QB Kirk Cousins

So is the Raiders ageless one going to try to keep playing well into his 40s?

"I'm one day at a time right now I think. I can't even go past this week, but you can circle back in February and we can chat."

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