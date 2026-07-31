3 Trade Destinations for Raiders Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback room has been a hot topic this offseason. They used the first overall pick on a quarterback, as many franchises have in NFL history. However, the Raiders are going against the grain by letting him develop on the bench to start his rookie season.

Fernando Mendoza has been with the second-team offense up to this point in training camp, and unless Kirk Cousins suffers an injury, there's a chance he will not see the field in his rookie season. The odd man out in this quarterback room is Aidan O'Connell . What teams would be interested in trading for him?

Cleveland Browns

#Raiders GM John Spytek on Aidan O'Connell:



"He had a great spring. He came back a little bigger, a little stronger. He's thrown the ball really well."



(via @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/7EFUkD7J3p — SleeperRaiders (@SleeperRaiders) July 30, 2026

John Spytek has spoken highly about O'Connell so far in training camp, and in his one start last season, he provided some of the best quarterback play the Raiders had. With all of that being said, is it that far-fetched to say he comes into the Cleveland Browns quarterback room and makes a case for himself as their future starter?

They still have Deshaun Watson's massive contract, and interesting quarterback prospects in Shedeur Sanders, Taylen Green, and Dillon Gabriel. And yet, if none of those guys pan out, O'Connell has starting experience and could provide the Browns with stability at quarterback.

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I don't know how willing Klint Kubiak would be to help out a divisional rival, but the Denver Broncos should be a team interested in O'Connell's services. They were forced to play Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship game last season due to Bo Nix's injury, and he couldn't move the ball effectively when it mattered the most.

It would be debatable whether or not O'Connell would've had a better chance against the defense of the New England Patriots, but he has more starting experience in the past three years than Stidham has had.

Atlanta Falcons

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

This one might be a stretch because of their recent acquisition of Cooper Rush, but the Atlanta Falcons have too much talent on their offense not to at least entertain the idea of trading for O'Connell.

I understand they just signed Tua Tagovailoa to a 1-year deal, and they still have Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Strand waiting in the wings, but is it crazy to say O'Connell is already better than both of them? They signed Tagovailoa because they want to compete now, and if he's not available for them, O'Connell's steady hand could be what they need to contend for a playoff spot.