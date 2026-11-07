3 Raiders Who Can Have Big Days Sunday Against 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road after snapping their four-game losing streak.

The 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFC, coming off their bye week after their first loss of the season two weeks ago. They're getting healthier, and it will take an all-out effort from Klint Kubiak's team to pull off the upset.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak (left) greets San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak on the field before a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak is well familiar with the 49ers, as his brother, Klay, is their offensive coordinator. Klint would certainly like to take down his younger brother and get back above .500.

To do that, the Raiders need some of their players to step up and have big performances. Who is capable of making that happen?

Let's break down a few Raiders who have the chance to shine against the NFC powerhouse.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

In their loss against the Atlanta Falcons, the 49ers let rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels do whatever he wanted. There's no reason to think Dean can't have a big game, too.

Dean is having an excellent season for the Silver and Black , totaling 80 tackles, five for loss, three quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, an interception, and 1.5 sacks. He's done it all for the Raiders this season, and that should continue.

Christian McCaffrey is expected to play in this game, and it is up to Dean to slow him down. If he can limit McCaffrey, the Raiders give themselves a much better chance of an upset.

Tight End Michael Mayer

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch against the New York Jets in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The focus will be on Brock Bowers, but if the 49ers aren't careful, Mayer could surprise them with a big performance.

Mayer has had an impressive season in Kubiak's scheme, and he is on pace to shatter his career-high in snaps played. He has also totaled a career-high 36 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown through only eight games.

Fred Warner, arguably the best linebacker in the NFL, will be focused on stopping Bowers, so Mayer could get loose for some big plays as a result. Look for Mayer to show up on the stat sheet.

Offensive Tackle Kolton Miller

Back healthy, Miller is having a solid season in year nine.

According to Pro Football Focus, Miller has allowed a few sacks (5) but has not committed a penalty. He continues to knock off the rust and return to his status as one of the best left tackles in the game.

Miller will see Nick Bosa in this game, who will be good to go after missing five games with a calf injury. If Miller can slow him down, Kirk Cousins should have the opportunity to shine.