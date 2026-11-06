Kubiak Leads Raiders to Cali, Eyes Upset Win vs. His Brother

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) headed to California this afternoon to take on the San Francisco 49ers (6-1), and they are going with the mindset of a win.

Under Klint Kubiak's leadership, the Raiders have won every game they were supposed to, an incredible indicator of how far the first-year head coach has taken the storied franchise.

This Raiders rebuild is ahead of schedule, and the praise goes to Kubiak, the organization, Tom Brady, John Spytek, and the players and coaches who have bought in.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris

San Francisco 49ers

The Raiders are renewing a rivalry with their former Bay Area neighbor, the 49ers, and while the rivalry has changed with both teams moving away, the respect and contention remain the same.

Good News on the Injury Front?

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders injury report was interesting today, offering more positives than negatives. Klint Kubiak said today that starting CB Darien Porter is questionable for the game, but he seemed optimistic while praising his efforts to get back.

“Very intentional. He’s working really hard to get back. He’s made improvements every day.”

Inside the San Francisco Mindset

Kubiak is very familiar with the 49ers, as we discussed before , but Kubiak was asked whether that familiarity with him and some players is helping as he reviews the film.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, they’re top offense in the league, top defense in the league. Extremely well coached, great talent everywhere. That experience was very meaningful for me. But a couple years removed from that, and on Sunday it’s a players’ game.”

Trouble Ahead

Fred Warner, the 49ers linebacker, is a bona fide superstar, and his presence in the 49ers' defense is going to force the Silver and Black to know where he is at all times, something Kubiak is very aware of.

“He’s the best in the league. He’s the most physical, smartest, most athletic guy that you’ll see. So, we have a great challenge with him.”

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeForest Buckner

The 49ers added another elite defender by trading with the Indianapolis Colts for DeForest Buckner. Kubiak was asked how to prepare for a guy he knows well, but you don’t have much film on him in this new scheme.

“Go back and watch what he’s done at other places. But I think it’s very well known number 99 [DeForest Buckner] is a heck of a player. Excellent, one of the best in the league at his position and upgraded their defensive line quite a bit.”

San Francisco 49ers' new defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Woes Resolved

The Raiders' running game improved against the Jets, and it needed to. Kubiak broke down what he saw as the reasons for that.

"Well, you saw improvements in the production, so the production’s got to continue to improve, and that’s a group effort.”

Captain Luter

Raiders CB Darrell Luter, Jr. | Darrell Craig Harris

Darrell Luter Jr. earned a captain spot this week, and Kubiak was quick to explain why.

“Yeah, he’s been just a guy that has worked very hard since he’s been here. We’re really happy to get him when we did, and he’s been a great addition to our team as a corner, as a special teams player, as a teammate, and obviously he’s going back to play his old team. So, excited for him to be a captain.”

Dylan Laube on Fire

Dylan Laube has become an unexpected dog for the Silver and Black, and Kubiak discussed what he brings to the franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I think just an overall professionalism. The way that he goes about his work. When you are professional the way that he is and you’re intelligent, then people start following his lead and want to have the same success. And how do you do it? Well, look at his example. Look at Maxx [Crosby]’s example. Look at Kirk [Cousins]’s example."

"The way they work and the way they prepare and the way they take care of their bodies. Those are great examples of guys that have played a long time. So, Dylan [Laube] goes after them, and then he starts making plays.”

One key ingredient in this restoration is how the franchise, from top to bottom, interacts and the quality of its leaders. Kubiak’s key, and the bigger key for the organization, is trust.

The entire organization is on the same page, and trust is the key. Kubiak talked about trust and how Laube earned it.

“Yeah, it’s simple. It’s his silent tape. So, he’s been producing and deserves the opportunities.”

Ashton Jeanty on Sunday

Kubiak didn’t want to get into details, and you can’t blame him, about how the rushes will be distributed on Sunday between Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. Instead, he talked about the situation in generic terms.

“I just know both guys are going to play, and Dylan [Laube].”

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty is preparing to face the New York Jets. | Darrell Craig Harris

Kubiak’s Competitive Edge

The aforementioned trust the Raiders have in him is demonstrated in a myriad of ways. One of those is the competitive fire, and the team sees what guys do in practice. Players’ performance in practices doesn’t lie. Kubiak emphasized the daily competition, and he wants players to earn more reps and a bigger role.

“Yeah, well, it’s a long season, and you’ve got to make sure your practices continue to have that competitive edge. Going good-on-good in the competitive period situationally. You just got to make sure in November you’re climbing and you’re getting better as a team.”

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Environment

The 49ers' home atmosphere is not easy, and Kubiak understands the importance of preparation and getting his young team ready for it.

“With any great road environment, the crowd noise is a big part of it. But yes, there’s things that we talk about in our team meetings. This is why you coach in the NFL. This is why you play for games like this and for environments like this.”

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