4 Bold Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Season
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The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season against the Miami Dolphins in nine days, as anticipation builds for a rebuild year with plenty of excitement for the future.
With a young roster, star power on both sides of the ball, and a solid mix of veteran talent, the Raiders should have a competitive team in 2026, even if they don't win many games this season. However, that won't keep me from making some bold assertions ahead of the upcoming campaign. Here are four bold predictions for Las Vegas with over a week to go until the start of the season.
Raiders Become a Top-10 Rushing Offense
With new additions to the offensive line, including the NFL's top center, Tyler Linderbaum, and the selection of Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., the Raiders are set up for a much better season in the run game under head coach Klint Kubiak and his wide zone-blocking scheme.
Once Ashton Jeanty is fully healthy, the Raiders take a significant step forward in the run game. Not only does it improve, but they also become a top-10 rushing unit across the board in EPA per rush, yards per game, yards per carry, and success rate. While this may be unrealistic, I could see this scenario playing out due to the combination of personnel and scheme.
Michael Mayer Finishes As Third-Best Pass-Catcher on Offense
I expect Brock Bowers to lead the team in the main receiving categories: receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions. However, as the season progresses, one player has a chance to finally unleash his skill set, which has been somewhat dormant since entering the NFL.
Under Kubiak, fourth-year tight end Michael Mayer finishes the year with around 40 receptions for at least 525 yards and four touchdowns, putting up a career year ahead of free agency next spring. Whether he stays in Las Vegas or heads elsewhere, this would be a fantastic development for all parties.
Quay Walker Named First-Team All-Pro
I'm high on Quay Walker in this defensive system under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. The first-year play-caller could move Walker all over the front seven, whether as an edge rusher, mugging gaps, blitzing, or in coverage. He is used similarly to how the Jacksonville Jaguars used Devin Lloyd, who became an All-Pro last year with five interceptions and signed a big contract with the Carolina Panthers.
This year, Walker reaches his potential as an all-around weapon for the Raiders' defense, putting up better production than Lloyd, for example, and earns First Team All-Pro honors as one of the top linebackers in the NFL and one of the best players in the Raiders organization.
Raiders Win Eight Games, Dramatically Exceeding Expectations
Even if the Raiders do start two quarterbacks at some point this season, the ceiling for what could become of this franchise in 2026 is enticing, to say the least. Factoring in a potentially dramatic increase in run-game production and overall offensive efficiency, Kubiak's offense becomes a headache for some of the NFL's best teams, including some the Raiders will play this season.
With combined outstanding play from Walker, Maxx Crosby, and a young secondary, the Raiders blow past expectations, winning eight games under their first-year head coach and bringing on the realization that the organization is closer to yearly success than anticipated.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft