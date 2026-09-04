4 Bold Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season against the Miami Dolphins in nine days, as anticipation builds for a rebuild year with plenty of excitement for the future.

With a young roster, star power on both sides of the ball, and a solid mix of veteran talent, the Raiders should have a competitive team in 2026, even if they don't win many games this season. However, that won't keep me from making some bold assertions ahead of the upcoming campaign. Here are four bold predictions for Las Vegas with over a week to go until the start of the season.

Raiders Become a Top-10 Rushing Offense

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With new additions to the offensive line, including the NFL's top center, Tyler Linderbaum, and the selection of Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., the Raiders are set up for a much better season in the run game under head coach Klint Kubiak and his wide zone-blocking scheme.

Once Ashton Jeanty is fully healthy, the Raiders take a significant step forward in the run game. Not only does it improve, but they also become a top-10 rushing unit across the board in EPA per rush, yards per game, yards per carry, and success rate. While this may be unrealistic, I could see this scenario playing out due to the combination of personnel and scheme.

Michael Mayer Finishes As Third-Best Pass-Catcher on Offense

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I expect Brock Bowers to lead the team in the main receiving categories: receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions. However, as the season progresses, one player has a chance to finally unleash his skill set, which has been somewhat dormant since entering the NFL.

Under Kubiak, fourth-year tight end Michael Mayer finishes the year with around 40 receptions for at least 525 yards and four touchdowns, putting up a career year ahead of free agency next spring. Whether he stays in Las Vegas or heads elsewhere, this would be a fantastic development for all parties.

Quay Walker Named First-Team All-Pro

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm high on Quay Walker in this defensive system under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. The first-year play-caller could move Walker all over the front seven, whether as an edge rusher, mugging gaps, blitzing, or in coverage. He is used similarly to how the Jacksonville Jaguars used Devin Lloyd, who became an All-Pro last year with five interceptions and signed a big contract with the Carolina Panthers.

This year, Walker reaches his potential as an all-around weapon for the Raiders' defense, putting up better production than Lloyd, for example, and earns First Team All-Pro honors as one of the top linebackers in the NFL and one of the best players in the Raiders organization.

Raiders Win Eight Games, Dramatically Exceeding Expectations

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Raiders do start two quarterbacks at some point this season, the ceiling for what could become of this franchise in 2026 is enticing, to say the least. Factoring in a potentially dramatic increase in run-game production and overall offensive efficiency, Kubiak's offense becomes a headache for some of the NFL's best teams, including some the Raiders will play this season.

With combined outstanding play from Walker, Maxx Crosby, and a young secondary, the Raiders blow past expectations, winning eight games under their first-year head coach and bringing on the realization that the organization is closer to yearly success than anticipated.