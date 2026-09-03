Why Starting Cousins Is Raiders' Right Call, Mendoza Wait Continues

From the start of training camp, there was never a competition. The Las Vegas Raiders were set at quarterback on Day 1, and with a week to go before the team's home opener against the Miami Dolphins, head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed the obvious on Wednesday: Kirk Cousins is the Raiders' starting quarterback.

"Kirk [Cousins] is going to be the starting quarterback," Kubiak told reporters in his opening statement on Wednesday. "He was not out there today and that was by design, for a rest day, vet day."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Obvious Comes to Fruition

Ever since the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins in April, it has been a clear directive that the 15-year veteran would likely be the starter before rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. His fit in Kubiak's offense made too much sense, especially in a year when the franchise was in rebuild mode but edging toward progress.

Cousins is the more experienced, savvier, and better game manager than Mendoza at this point. That is the bottom line, and it is the right call by the Raiders' brass to have Cousins start Week 1 and potentially the entire season. Realistically, Mendoza will take over at some point this year, but for now, the focus is on the Dolphins, a team also committed to a total rebuild.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) sit on the bench while watching the action on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On days like Wednesday, when Cousins had a rest day, Mendoza rolled with the ones, earning live reps that he wouldn't be getting on Sunday anytime soon. Everything about this is the right call, and there is no better offense with a reliable, top-tier tight end and a strong run game for your long-time quarterback to work with than what Kubiak is deploying this season. When the rookie does make his debut, it is the perfect system for him to develop in.

The Wait for Mendoza Continues

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are fans outside of the organization and Raider Nation who want to see Mendoza on the field. He's the Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion for the once-horrific Indiana Hoosiers program, now a legitimate college football contender. Mendoza has the tools, arm arrogance, poise, and "it" factor to be a winner at this level.

When you get drafted to the worst team in football with a rebuilt roster, most top draft picks are thrown into the fire. Kubiak chose not to do that, and I have much respect for him for doing so, protecting the future of his young passer, who could one day lead the Raiders to the Super Bowl. While the wait will continue, we will see Mendoza on the field this season, and that is when the new era of the franchise officially begins.