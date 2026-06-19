4 Hidden Gems on Raiders Roster in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for gold in the desert within their organization.

Head coach Klint Kubiak is overseeing his first NFL roster in the role after coming from the Seattle Seahawks as a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator. Young, innovative coaches have found a tendency to get the best out of their players and find hidden gems on their roster. Let's look at four of those potential stars who could be lurking on the depth chart this summer and into the regular season.

Dylan Laube, Running Back

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) runs the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Throughout all the hype around Ashton Jeanty and rookie Mike Washington Jr., Laube has become somewhat of an afterthought at running back. While his production at the position has been nonexistent, he has become a reliable return specialist for the Raiders' special teams unit under Joe DeCamillis.

Laube is—I know, this is a lazy comparison—a very lite Christian McCaffrey with a three-down skill set where he can use his quickness in space as a rusher and receiver. Under Kubiak, Laube may finally get his opportunities at running back.

Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Tucker has maintained a steady presence with the Raiders since being drafted in the third round out of Cincinnati three years ago. He was one of the team's leading receivers on the worst offensive unit in football, with 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns. Again, Kubiak will play a major role in Tucker's contract year.

The speed and explosiveness have always been there, but he has yet to have an offensive coordinator who knows how to use those traits until now. Tucker could be Las Vegas' best wideout with a better quarterback in either Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza, and could get himself a big payday in 2027.

Isaiah Pola-Mao, Safety

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will be leaning on the starting free safety from a season ago once more. Pola-Mao, the nephew of Troy Polamalu, flashes the range, versatility, and ball skills to be a potentially productive safety in the NFL. Yet, like many other aspects of the team, coaching has played a role, and Pola-Mao has a chance to thrive under Leonard in a similar system to Mike Macdonald's in Seattle and Baltimore.

Caleb Rogers, Offensive Guard

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Offensive line depth is critical in the NFL and sometimes hard to come by. If your starter at any spot along the offensive line gets hurt, chances are slim that the backup will come in and thrive. Rogers was a third-round choice last spring and started six games as a rookie, but this time around is projected as a depth piece behind starters Spencer Burford and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Rogers has a chance to unseat Burford or even Powers-Johnson if he continues on his upward trajectory. He fits well within Kubiak's blocking scheme and provides ample depth up front. If he were to start again this season, Rogers could be a hidden gem for this offensive line.