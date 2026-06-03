Raiders Draft Review: What Mike Washington Jr. Brings to Table
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A new wide-zone system is being implemented for the Las Vegas Raiders offense as first-year head coach Klint Kubiak looks to bring a winning system from Seattle to Sin City, aiming to improve every aspect of the unit.
The run game is expected to be an area where the Raiders improve this offseason and in the upcoming regular season. Second-year running back Ashton Jeanty had an up-and-down rookie season and will now be paired with rookie tailback Mike Washington Jr., an intriguing fourth-round selection who could provide a powerful yet dynamic piece to Vegas' backfield.
I reviewed Washington's film from Arkansas to get a refresher on what makes him the player he is and where he can improve. My biggest takeaway: the Raiders may have their version of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.
Washington Is Perfect Change-of-Pace Running Back for Kubiak
As we all know, Jeanty is an all-around running back with an amazing combination of explosiveness, power, balance, quickness, and third-down abilities. The Raiders were smart to add depth and a potential long-term No. 2 runner behind Jeanty, as Washington's skill set fits well with his one-cut ability.
While this isn't a true one-for-one comparison, Washington's play style reminds me of Derrick Henry; the downhill running style that combines power, speed, and balance when a team needs the tough yards or to establish the run early and often. This play below against LSU is a great example of that, attacking the C-gap with incredible momentum. He looks like a bowling ball rumbling down the alley.
The Razorbacks running back is at his best dropping his pads to run over defenders with physicality, using his proficient contact balance to bounce off of would-be tacklers and shed arm tackles regularly. I've seen a stiff arm here and there, and he isn't afraid to get dirty in the trenches, either. I'm also impressed by his tempo and patience in gap concepts, as we see in the clip above.
The power is on display when he is faced with a defender one-on-one in the gap. Look at this clip below on how he works laterally while shedding his would-be tackler, and then exploding to get to the edge for positive yards. Washington's ability to create something out of nothing makes for an intriguing NFL running back.
Washington always looks to follow his blockers on gap concepts with pullers and climbers to the second level. There's some impressive lateral agility and cuts made here for Washington to generate an explosive play with nifty moves in space, even if it isn't his biggest strength as a runner.
As I explained in the post below, this is a wildly impressive rep from Washington, where he immediately sticks his foot in the ground, works laterally into a new gap, and back into the original with short bursts to generate a runway for long speed in space. Once he gets his powerful lower-half churning, he can be a handful to bring down at the point of attack.
That patience and tempo as a runner can assist Washington in wide-zone concepts under Kubiak. His ability to one-cut into a gap or crease with the short-area burst to acquire top speed could lead to explosive plays for the Raiders offense. I'm genuinely excited to see how this is executed during the preseason and throughout Washington's rookie year.
However, Washington isn't flawless, and there is always a reason why they are drafted where they are, regardless of whether we agree or disagree on the player. You can see in some of the aforementioned clips where he plays too upright, which can lead to punishing plays he'll feel for days or weeks. Washington is undoubtedly a linear athlete, as he shows hip stiffness that delays and strains his transitions from lateral cuts to full-speed downhill.
Washington isn't a player that should be relied on for third downs—he's a basic route runner who provides little value in this case, and he doesn't have the awareness to position himself correctly against opposing blitzers, at this time. Washington must also improve his ball security at the next level after putting seven balls on the ground last season.
Overall, Washington will be limited in what he can do on third down, but his unique skill set will allow for a change of pace behind Jeanty.
Outlook for Washington During Rookie Contract
It's simple: Washington has the stature and bulky frame to handle a physical workload if asked. While he may lack value as a pass-catcher early in his career, he has the necessary tools to develop into a better player in this phase, especially as a pass protector. For now, Washington will be competing for playing time as the No. 2 running back, and in the long-term, could help make him and Jeanty a dynamic one-two punch in the Raiders' backfield.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft