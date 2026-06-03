Raiders Draft Review: What Mike Washington Jr. Brings to Table

A new wide-zone system is being implemented for the Las Vegas Raiders offense as first-year head coach Klint Kubiak looks to bring a winning system from Seattle to Sin City, aiming to improve every aspect of the unit.

The run game is expected to be an area where the Raiders improve this offseason and in the upcoming regular season. Second-year running back Ashton Jeanty had an up-and-down rookie season and will now be paired with rookie tailback Mike Washington Jr., an intriguing fourth-round selection who could provide a powerful yet dynamic piece to Vegas' backfield.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I reviewed Washington's film from Arkansas to get a refresher on what makes him the player he is and where he can improve. My biggest takeaway: the Raiders may have their version of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Washington Is Perfect Change-of-Pace Running Back for Kubiak

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As we all know, Jeanty is an all-around running back with an amazing combination of explosiveness, power, balance, quickness, and third-down abilities. The Raiders were smart to add depth and a potential long-term No. 2 runner behind Jeanty, as Washington's skill set fits well with his one-cut ability.

While this isn't a true one-for-one comparison, Washington's play style reminds me of Derrick Henry; the downhill running style that combines power, speed, and balance when a team needs the tough yards or to establish the run early and often. This play below against LSU is a great example of that, attacking the C-gap with incredible momentum. He looks like a bowling ball rumbling down the alley.

The way Mike Washington Jr. runs downhill reminds me of Derrick Henry (not a 1:1 comp, but the explosiveness feels eerily similar. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/lmMHCfZdOu — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 2, 2026

The Razorbacks running back is at his best dropping his pads to run over defenders with physicality, using his proficient contact balance to bounce off of would-be tacklers and shed arm tackles regularly. I've seen a stiff arm here and there, and he isn't afraid to get dirty in the trenches, either. I'm also impressed by his tempo and patience in gap concepts, as we see in the clip above.

The power is on display when he is faced with a defender one-on-one in the gap. Look at this clip below on how he works laterally while shedding his would-be tackler, and then exploding to get to the edge for positive yards. Washington's ability to create something out of nothing makes for an intriguing NFL running back.

Love the vision, cutback, and balance on this run that pairs with speed to the edge. Good stuff from Mike Washington Jr. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/3vOrcqpm7N — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 2, 2026

Washington always looks to follow his blockers on gap concepts with pullers and climbers to the second level. There's some impressive lateral agility and cuts made here for Washington to generate an explosive play with nifty moves in space, even if it isn't his biggest strength as a runner.

Mike Washington Jr. follows his blocker well here. Good move/cut to generate extra yards in space. Chunk play on the ground. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/6heFM2J3zr — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 2, 2026

As I explained in the post below, this is a wildly impressive rep from Washington, where he immediately sticks his foot in the ground, works laterally into a new gap, and back into the original with short bursts to generate a runway for long speed in space. Once he gets his powerful lower-half churning, he can be a handful to bring down at the point of attack.

Impressive lateral cut against the 2t and another to bounce back into the A-gap. Mike Washington Jr. is a gittery player who gets to top speed quickly. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/ZkBZRWTsmg — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 2, 2026

That patience and tempo as a runner can assist Washington in wide-zone concepts under Kubiak. His ability to one-cut into a gap or crease with the short-area burst to acquire top speed could lead to explosive plays for the Raiders offense. I'm genuinely excited to see how this is executed during the preseason and throughout Washington's rookie year.

However, Washington isn't flawless, and there is always a reason why they are drafted where they are, regardless of whether we agree or disagree on the player. You can see in some of the aforementioned clips where he plays too upright, which can lead to punishing plays he'll feel for days or weeks. Washington is undoubtedly a linear athlete, as he shows hip stiffness that delays and strains his transitions from lateral cuts to full-speed downhill.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Washington isn't a player that should be relied on for third downs—he's a basic route runner who provides little value in this case, and he doesn't have the awareness to position himself correctly against opposing blitzers, at this time. Washington must also improve his ball security at the next level after putting seven balls on the ground last season.

Overall, Washington will be limited in what he can do on third down, but his unique skill set will allow for a change of pace behind Jeanty.

Outlook for Washington During Rookie Contract

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It's simple: Washington has the stature and bulky frame to handle a physical workload if asked. While he may lack value as a pass-catcher early in his career, he has the necessary tools to develop into a better player in this phase, especially as a pass protector. For now, Washington will be competing for playing time as the No. 2 running back, and in the long-term, could help make him and Jeanty a dynamic one-two punch in the Raiders' backfield.