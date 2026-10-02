4 Raiders Not Getting Enough Credit for Franchise Resurgence

HENDERSON, Nev.—Many in the NFL world are surprised by the Las Vegas Raiders' fast 3-0 start.

As the Silver and Black prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) this weekend at Allegiant Stadium, several factors explain their surprisingly fast start, but some aren’t as visible as others.

Kubiak

I don't think anyone is surprised by Klint Kubiak's coaching acumen. Steering this Raiders rebuild has been a masterclass, but people knew he was a rising star and the hottest young offensive coach in the 2026 class.

Whether sitting his No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and the player NFL executives called the best QB prospect in the last four years, Fernando Mendoza, or trusting the veteran skill set of his friend Kirk Cousins, people saw something in him.

But some guys aren't getting the love and respect they should, and they will here.

Offense

So many players are having great years, but two in particular aren't getting enough attention for the amazing job they have done. They deserve the attention, so let’s break down their contributions.

Delmar 'DJ' Glaze…The Mule

We have sung his praises since the second day of his Senior Bowl. He looked like the worst offensive lineman in the 2024 Senior Bowl, but after some expert coaching, he finished with the best week of the event for any offensive lineman, and the Raiders grabbed him in the NFL Draft.

He parlayed that into a terrific rookie campaign, but amid the franchise's collapse in 2025 , he looked as bad as the organization.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

But with Klint Kubiak, and even more importantly for him, the addition of the best offensive line coach in the NFL, Rick Dennison, he is back to exceeding expectations and playing like a true star.

His OC, Andrew Janocko, raved about his young, earth-grading right tackle.

Las Vegas Raiders OT Delmar "DJ" Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

"DJ [Glaze] is a really tremendous, hard worker. Somebody that's a smart football player. Shows up every day to work, but that's the mindset of that whole group. What we're trying to achieve with that whole group is they come in, they put their heads down, they go to work. All of them, the coaches that coach them, the players. That's kind of their mindset, and what they want to. That's what they want to be."

Cody White

The Seattle Seahawks foolishly placed Cody White on the practice squad, and the Raiders quickly pounced. Kubiak loves him, but so does Zach Azzanni, who worked with him before. He has been a special-teams star and a sure-handed touchdown-catching machine, scoring three touchdowns in three games. Janocko loves what White brings to the squad.

"Since we've had Cody [White] here, and knowing Cody for a while now, he's a really hard football player, really hard worker, smart, smart player and then somebody that is always trying to do the right things on the field, off the field, how he prepares, how he gets ready. He's ready for gameday whenever his numbers called that he's ready to make a play and do exactly what we ask him."

Defense

Robbie Leonard is getting terrific national attention for his defense, something we have told you for years he would flourish at, but don’t ask him to take the credit. Like any good coach, he knows it is about the players, and he has had guys who stood out as well.

Tonka Hemingway

The second-year player has taken charge of his future after last season’s disappointment and is getting better in the run game every week, while shining as a player—something Leonard can’t deny.

"Good, better. I'm always on him about it, keeping two cleats in the ground. He's a great athlete. He's so intentional, man. He's working. I mean, he's here when Maxx [Crosby] gets here, I think he might even beat him sometimes. He's just so quiet and unassuming. But as a run defender, he's getting better. He's getting better."

Rookie Treydan Stukes

The rookie came in at safety and took a starter role. He missed last week, and the Saints punished the Raiders for it, but in the first two weeks of the year, the Silver and Black couldn't have won without him. He is back this week, and the Raiders are excited to have their underrated star return. Leonard’s praise for him says it all.

"He's done a really good job. I think Matt Robinson's done a great job coaching them and teaching them the game, not just the playbook, but what things are like when the bullets are flying. And I'm excited to get him back this week."

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