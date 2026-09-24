Hondo’s Raiders Musings: Kubiak Unexpectedly Reveals Secret

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) head to the Crescent City this week to take on the New Orleans Saints (1-1) with an opportunity for an upset win to match their season win total from 2025 in the third week of the season.

Klint Kubiak has been the steady influence at the helm of the Silver and Black this franchise has craved, and the first-year coach has steadfastly delivered.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Raiders rebuild has taken on his identity, bringing a tough, detail-oriented approach to the violent, emotional game we all love.

With so much going on around the team, here are my latest musings on the franchise you love so dearly.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak (middle) is seen against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belief

I was asked this week on a national radio show about the Raiders' characteristics in 2026, and while it is fair to point out all of the new participants, the reality is that this franchise expects to compete and win.

Gone are the long looks that come after a crucial mistake of “Here we go again,” replaced by a mentality that they will overcome it and find a way. There is little doubt this franchise expects to win, and it is prepared to do so.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers

When Brock Bowers was first sidelined, I told you a source inside the team had targeted this weekend on the Bayou for his return.

That hasn't changed, and with him back in practice, Kubiak didn’t want people to act as if the entire offense is based on him. Kubiak loves to use his entire roster, and while Bowers is a great player, to Kubiak, it is about "we," not "me."

"Whoever's up each week is the guys that are expected to go help us win the game. So, whether it's Brock [Bowers], doesn't matter. It doesn't matter who it is. The goal remains the same."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders principal owner Mark Davis (left) chats with general manager John Spytek on the sideline before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster Success

The job that GM John Spytek has done, along with his staff of Brian Stark, Brandon Hunt, Brandon Yeargan, and their respective staffs, has been amazing in assembling a roster that Kubiak has masterfully led. So when asked about some of his biggest free-agent stars, Kubiak wanted to brag about the people who identified and brought them here, even more than the men themselves.

"John [Spytek] and his staff did a great job of identifying him, identifying Quay [Walker], Tyler [Linderbaum], our whole class, Kwity Paye, everybody. We were looking for guys that had winning pedigrees, and he was one of them."

Opportunity at the Door

Kubiak is widely appreciated around the NFL as an offensive savant. He understands, however, that the best thing for an offense is an opportunistic defense. DC Robbie Leonard was preaching to the proverbial choir when, in his interview with Kubiak, he preached the doctrine of creating and generating turnovers. The Raiders are heading to New Orleans with a +2 turnover margin, and the Raiders are creating those opportunities. Something Kubiak, the offensive mind, appreciates.

"Pleased with the team overall from the first couple weeks, and we're still trying to improve defensively. Done some good things, and we know that our opponent's working on our weaknesses all the time. So, we got to keep working and get ourselves better."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kickoff against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams Success

During the 2025 collapse, the Raiders' special teams were horrific. That is kind. In 2026, what was a horrible horror show last year has turned into an amazing success story. Joe DeCamillis has been outstanding, and the Raiders are playing the best football in every phase of the game in years.

Some may minimize special teams, but not Kubiak, who allocates more practice time to that side of the ball than any coach I have ever covered.

“I think we just see ourselves as still improving, in all facets. So, there's plenty of improvement to be made. Joe DeCamillis is an elite coach. Marquice [Williams], Tim [McConnell], those guys do a great job in getting guys ready to play and got to do it again this week."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hezekiah Masses

After two interceptions last week, Hezekiah Masses won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, and Kubiak was asked to take us inside the locker room when the news was relayed to him and the team.

"We talked about it in front of the team today. We tell the guys, and the truth is, it's a team award. One individual gets singled out for a whole lot of guys' efforts. Very proud of his recognition, deservedly so, but I see that as a team award."

Mass Confidence

The rookie doesn’t lack confidence, and even some bravado, yet he isn’t arrogant at all—a unique combination in a rookie. Kubiak discussed identifying that confidence in the rook.

"I think you've seen a guy from the moment he got here that was always very confident in himself, trusts his abilities. Very coachable, and again, it's a really good start. Really good first game for him, and now he's got the attention of the other side of the ball. So, got to go do it again."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Masses is still a rookie, and when Kubiak was asked about where he can improve, he made it crystal clear that, forget the rookie, for the Raiders' success to continue, everyone has to improve.

"I want to see everybody improve, but we all have things that we're working on, me included, our coaches, our players. We’re very intentional about having a plan of something to get better at every day."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Captains

While it is certainly not unheard of, most teams select their captains by a player vote before the season. Kubiak’s way, while not the rule, is an exception that others use: they pick week to week, and he explained what goes into the choice.

"Yeah, it's probably number one thing. It's last game's play, leadership throughout, guys you want to build up. It could be any number of things, but every week it changes."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Running Game Woes

The Raiders didn’t run the ball as well against a superior Chargers team as they had the week before against the Dolphins. The Chargers are more talented, but their game plan was also predicated on stopping the run as well—a fact Kubiak didn’t ignore when asked about the running game.

"Yeah, I think number one was the Chargers did a great job. They were a tough front to block. They were ready for us, and it was one of those games. But you always got to find a way to win. The goal is to win the game, and when one facet's not working, then somebody else has to step up."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs behind a block from Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Tucker Love

Raider Nation loves WR Tre Tucker, who can finally expect a ball to be thrown to him in stride, where he can show off his speed with incredible YAC (Yards After the Catch). Kubiak was asked about the young man and what he likes, and he wasn’t bashful.

"I think he's one of the best conditioned players I've ever been around. He takes that part of his game very seriously, so that he can play the whole game, he can play the whole season at a high level of speed. So, I think playing receiver in the NFL, you have to be in elite condition. But I see him as even a step above other guys I've been around. He just doesn't get tired."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steady Eddie Is the Norm

Kubiak is very self-deprecating and doesn’t like to make things about himself. What he didn’t realize, however, is that when asked about noticing any changes in his locker room from when he arrived until today, he complimented himself. Here is his answer, and then I’ll explain.

"I haven't. I see the same guys in April. We got here together. April, I don't know, seventh or April fourth. A very eager group to get better. So, they've kept that same mindset. So, a lot of credit to our players."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts to a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Kubiak didn’t say is that they are mirroring him. He hasn’t changed. Everything rises and falls on leadership, and without gloating or arrogance, Kubiak quietly revealed the secret to the Raiders' success. The man at the top sets the tone; he doesn’t change, so his troops don’t.

For a man who loves to lead with his cards close to his chest, he shared a secret.

Players follow, and that looks good when they have a true leader without ego.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blitzkrieg

Robbie Leonard likes the blitz. He loves to attack and enjoys creating pressure on QBs, but the less you have to blitz, the better you are. Leonard hasn't had to blitz as much because of the job the defensive line has done, and that fact hasn't escaped the rookie head coach's attention.

"It's been a huge part to the first part of the season, these victories, these team victories. Like I said, they have the attention of the other side of the ball. We just got to keep working to get better, and every week is a whole new game."

Down on the Bayou

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins has had a lot of unique moments in the Superdome in New Orleans, and he was very forthright as usual when asked to explain what he expects this week in New Orleans.

"Yeah, a lot of respect for them. Their home opener, and so, it's a tough atmosphere first of all. Great scheme with Brandon Staley, and they've got great players who execute that scheme well. So, it should be a good challenge for us."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Challenge Accepted

As mentioned, Cousins has played several games in that city and in that dome, and he talked about what it is like to play there and what it takes to win there.

"I think they just do a good job with the noise. First of all, they're passionate fans. They're supportive of their team. It's a great community that rallies behind the team, and they've always played hard and played really well there. So, it's a tough environment every time."

Can You Feel the Love?

Cousins has spread the ball all over the roster in 2026, with ten different players catching passes. That ability to spread the ball and show love to so many players has forced defenses to defend the entire field. Cousins broke down how he does that.

"Yeah, I do think there's confidence. I'll always say that I go where my reads take me, and I've certainly missed reads where maybe the ball should have gone to someone else. But for the most part, I just go where I feel the defense is telling me to put the football.”

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) directs his offense against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He explained further adding, “Coaches I think always do a good job of formation-ing where they want the football to go, if you will. I just play it out true and honest the best I can. In some games, that's led to certain players getting a lot of touches, but it's never really conscious by me. It's just you get to the end of the game and you say, 'Oh, Justin Jefferson had 12 catches.' But I wasn't really thinking about that as I was going back on each individual play."

"So, you just go where your reads take you, and if you spread it around, you spread it around. If it's focused on one or two guys, so be it. It's all about moving the football and scoring points."

Say It Louder for Those in the Back

Foolishly, Kubiak was criticized by people who don’t understand his scheme, and the game of football in general, for running the football so much when the yardage isn't successful. We explained in detail since Sunday that it is as much about keeping the defense honest as it is about actual yardage. It is a simple concept, even if it isn’t always followed. Cousins explained it.

"I think it's a philosophy. When you look at Klint [Kubiak] and Rick Dennison, I think they have a belief in that, and I've played with them in the past and have lived that, and I would stand by them with that. I think the Chargers front deserves some credit as well. But I do think it's important to not abandon anything but stay the course."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Planning Is Everything

Kubiak and his staff have proven in all three phases of the game that they can come up with creative game plans that have made both the Chargers and the Dolphins stumble. A fact not lost on a veteran like Cousins.

"I think that's a big part of NFL football is not just the game plan. First of all, the system that you install in the spring and in camp, but then the game plan week to week, and then the in-game plan, if you will, through over four quarters. So, there's a lot of schematics that take place, and the phrase I'll often say is, 'Coach, you call it and I ball it.'”

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins concluded, “In other words, I'm not going to get too caught up in what we're doing at a high level. I'll give you thoughts now and then, but I don't know that I major in that. It's more my job to whatever you're installing, whatever you're calling, whatever you're adjusting to, I need to make sure that I own it so that I can really execute it, versus whatever look we could get."

"Because you never do know what you're going to get thrown. So, coaches handle scheme, and I think players, it's our job to then go execute it."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) surveys the field against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Captain Kirk

In year 15, Cousins could be back in Holland, Michigan, or back on the links of Frankfort, Michigan, enjoying his success and relaxing, but he isn’t. He is still playing the game he loves at a very high level. Some call it toughness, some call it tenacity, but for him, it all starts with humility.

"I don't know if it's toughness so much as just reading with your feet. We talk about timing, and you take your drop that's the drop for that play, and then you go with your feet where they take you. In that case, I was just kind of reading with my feet and where my eyes took me, and if I had to just chuck and duck a little bit, that's what I got to do."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins at press conference after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Some of it too is happening so fast, you're just playing off instinct, and many times it's just a trained instinct that you have, and you just play off that. But you have to be smart. You're not looking for those hits, but you also understand they're going to be a part of playing the game."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after a play against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Tucker Standing Out

Cousins understands that as a QB, you are only as good as the people you are throwing the football to. What makes these first two wins so impressive is that he has done it without a true WR1, and Brock Bowers, his superstar tight end. But he has had Tre Tucker, and he appreciates him and his skill set.

"Yeah, I think what I've observed from Tre [Tucker] that really impressed me during training camp and OTAs was as we moved him around, he became a guy who could do a lot, and in my history, sometimes you get with a guy who's a speed guy, and that's his game. Where he's going to take the top off, he's going to push the defense vertically.”

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins continued, “Unfortunately, he's not going to do a lot else. And in the case of Tre, you can do what you want with him. You put him in the slot. He can run option routes. He can block. He can be on the backside at the single, he can go vertical."

"But when you have a speed player who can also wear a lot of other hats, I think it is tougher to cover and a lot more fun as a coach to scheme up, and a lot more fun as a quarterback to play with. So, I think that's a unique trait that he has is to wear a lot more hats than just his speed."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrate after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Homecoming for Bech

Jack Bech is going back home to Louisiana this weekend to take on his hometown Saints. For Kirk Cousins, who values family, his sophomore WR's journey is inspiring.

Kirk continued on Bech, “But someone you root for, someone you want to see do well, someone you feel good when the ball's in their hand, when they're on the field, when they're in the huddle. And I think when you go home to play, it means something."

"I know whenever I would go to Detroit, even though it's three hours from my hometown, that was like the home team growing up. So, it had a different feeling to it, and it's hard for me to explain why, but it just did, and I'm sure Jack will have those same feelings on Sunday, and I think it'll help him play his absolute best."

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers Back, Baby!

What Cousins has done is even more remarkable when you see it through the prism of no WR1 or Brock Bowers. But with his expected return this week, the veteran doesn’t even try to hide his excitement.

“Yeah, I think it's something you build. I think even the other guys I'm throwing to you're kind of building this rapport as you go through the real thing. OTAs is one thing, training camps are one thing, preseason games are one thing."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's all building a foundation, but there's nothing quite like you know real games, and so these last two weeks have been great experience for us as a unit to kind of gather together, and with Brock, you know he's if you will two weeks behind, but great to have him back, and we'll be building that rapport as well.”

His praise of this star TE continued, "Yeah, I mean, I think anybody, no matter what the position they have as a skill guy, you can use them to attack a defense. And again, that's a little more coaches problem; again, my job is to just kind of execute what they're designing up, what they're calling, and go where my reads take me. But you want to have your best players on the field, and I think Brock [Bowers] coming back gives us gives us that.”

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Endless Possibilities

Cousins understands what a player like Bowers can do not only as an individual, but also for the team, and getting him back is an early Christmas present.

“No, there's nothing like real game time. So, we'll just keep building that, not just with Brock, but with everybody. And I'd like to think that we'll just keep strengthening that rapport as the season goes.”

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) is interviewed after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cody White’s Rise

Ever since I tweeted on the day of the initial 53-man roster release that White was a potential Raiders signee, he has made the franchise look smart for wanting him.

After two big touchdowns on Sunday versus the Chargers, Cousins spoke about his fellow Spartan and how he is playing.

“Yeah, I felt like I had gotten through the progression. Again, to the earlier point of just trying to go through the read, and was it designed to go to Cody? Probably not. But kind of got through the progression and felt third and 10, we're kicking a field goal if we don't convert."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And so, Cody and a little bit of, ‘Hey, make me right,’ I'll put it in your general area, but the DB is in good coverage, his back’s to me, and just allow Cody that opportunity to make the play. If he doesn't, at least make it where we end with kicking a field goal. And that's where you go back and you self-evaluate.”

Cousins took us deeper into the franchise's analytical mindset as he explained more.

“What's too aggressive? What is the right amount of aggression? What's intelligent aggression? And those are the things we talked about on Monday, not just on that play, but on the play at the end of the half. I think it's a fine line, and I never want to let the outcome dictate the process. So, oh, because we scored, great decision."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's like, well, let's say we didn't, or let's say the DB had a different approach. Is that still the right decision? Because when it leaves my hand, I don't know what the future holds. So, just always trying to have that intelligent aggression, and that's something you're refining as long as you're playing.”

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