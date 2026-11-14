5 Burning Questions Ahead of Raiders Clash With Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to battle in the NFC West, hosting the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders are trying to get back to .500 after dropping last week's road game to the San Francisco 49ers, and while the Seahawks haven't looked like the juggernaut they were last season, they are still a good team.

The new-look Raiders, led by Fernando Mendoza at quarterback after Kirk Cousins was traded, face one of the best defenses in the league, led by defensive mastermind Mike Macdonald.

So what do we want to know about the Seahawks ahead of this game? We spoke with Jeremy Brener of Seattle Seahawks On SI about what to expect.

Drew Lock

Drew Lock is 3-0 as a starter this season, while Sam Darnold has a 10-9 TD-INT ratio when he has been healthy. What do you make of the quarterback situation this offseason?

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) rolls out during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold's turnover issues are not a new development. He struggled with interceptions last season, but he also had a strong run game and defense to mask those flaws. The run game hasn't been as strong this season, which puts a lot more strain on the quarterback situation. Darnold getting injured in the first series of the season didn't make things easier either.

Drew Lock has done a good job as the backup quarterback and in keeping the team level-headed, which has resulted in his two wins against the Arizona Cardinals. Lock's job is to keep the ship upright, and he's doing just that. It's resulting in wins that will keep the Seahawks afloat for the foreseeable future.

Offensive Struggles

The offense has taken a step back since Brian Fleury took over as the offensive coordinator. Why have they struggled, and how do they get back on track?

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adjustments have had to be made with Fleury as the offensive coordinator, and it isn't as smooth as it was with Kubiak last year. I also believe that the talent level at the running back position has affected things, and Fleury has taken a lot of the blame for that.

Whether it's deserved remains to be seen, but it is ultimately his responsibility to put the offense in the best position possible to succeed. Whether he's done that or not is up for debate. Now that Zach Charbonnet is healthy, I'm expecting a more open playbook from Fleury, but this isn't an offense that's going to blow the socks off of anyone.

Run Game

The run game hasn’t gotten going, but Jadarian Price continues to get healthier, and Zach Charbonnet is back. Do you see the Seahawks improving on the ground against the NFL’s worst rushing defense?

This game will have to be all about the running backs. The Seahawks need to establish the run game early, especially against a suspect run defense like the Raiders, and keep the clock moving as much as possible. This will keep the defense energized and ready to get after the No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza , who is making his first career start. In order for the offense to do that, they need a strong run game, and that's what Price and Charbonnet are for.

Challenging Mendoza

The Seahawks have the NFL’s best overall defense, pass defense, and fourth-best run defense. What are they going to throw at Fernando Mendoza?

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are going to throw a lot of different coverages at Mendoza and try to confuse him as much as possible. The reason the Seahawks' defense is among the NFL's best is that they can beat you in so many different ways.

Lining up players like Nick Emmanwori, who normally plays in the secondary, as a linebacker or even a pass rusher disguises a lot of different coverages. That forces the offense to plan for many different looks, which is extremely hard for any quarterback, let alone someone who is making his first NFL start.

Score Prediction

What is your final score prediction? What is it going to take for the Seahawks to get their third win in the last four games?

The Seahawks have the upper hand in this game. Either they will beat the Raiders, or they will beat themselves. The Seahawks have superior talent, and that is what will carry them through the game. I think, given that Mendoza is the quarterback instead of Cousins and the Seahawks are in major need of a win, Seattle should be able to take this one. Seahawks 20, Raiders 7.