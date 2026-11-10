Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings: Here Are the Details

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have traded QB Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings.

As we first reported when Cousins was originally signed, the 15-year veteran was brought in to prepare Fernando Mendoza to become the starter and franchise QB, and the deal was structured to make him a fully tradable commodity.

We have reported for weeks that Cousins was available, and that it would take a third-round pick.

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins has been a great example for Fernando Mendoza, both on and off the field. | Darrell Craig Harris

The Terms

As we have been reporting, the Raiders were holding firm on a third-round pick, and that is exactly what the Vikings are giving up in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Raiders essentially got all the benefits of Cousins, gained a third-round pick, and paid him essentially nothing, thanks to the creative genius of Tom Delaney, SVP of football administration.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What Does This Mean

The Raiders kept three QBs on the roster, as we have told you, because of this exact situation.

Aidan O’Connell will now be the backup to the new starter: the 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick and the youngster NFL executives ranked the best QB prospect in the last four years, Fernando Mendoza.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Rookie Is Ready

Coach Klint Kubiak recently spoke about what it would take for Mendoza to get his shot, and he didn’t mince words.

“Yeah, eventually Fernando [Mendoza] is going to play football. We have a plan. We don’t have a timeline for that. Kirk [Cousins] is playing really well, and we’re in the hunt. It’s really important that we keep playing really well behind him and continue to develop Fernando, but Fernando is going to play at some point. It’s not going to be this week.”

Each week, Mendoza looks more ready and capable than the week before. He has a stronger arm and significantly better mobility than Cousins, and with the terrific example that Cousins provided, he is much more prepared for the role.

Fernando Mendoza with John Spytek, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Spytek’s Praise

Raiders GM John Spytek made it clear the night he took the reigning Heisman Trophy winner that he loved him and staked the future of the franchise on him.

"Just a great person. Raised the right way, great family. He's about the right things, it's about his team, it's about winning, it's about doing the right thing, being accountable to the whole organization. It's very little to do with all the accolades he got after they won all those games. And he's really smart. He works really hard."

"This means a lot to him. And I don't that being the first overall pick and winning the Heisman and all the things that he's gotten will change him. I think that it'll actually make him work harder to prove that he's worth all that and then earn even more."

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza Mania

Mendoza played in October against the Patriots to get his first meaningful action of the season, and he spoke about the opportunity and what it means.

“It wasn't a great experience because of the overall outcome. I wanted to do my part any way I could help the team. I was called upon and I really appreciate all my teammates, especially some of the stars going out there, still having a fight to win and a fight and a fighting effort. So I really appreciate all those guys putting their best effort for that last drive.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

What’s Next

Mendoza will start this Sunday versus the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks, and a new era of Raiders football begins.

Watch Klint Kubiak's Lates Press Conference