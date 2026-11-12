5 Burning Questions Ahead of Seahawks vs. Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who will hand the ball to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza for his first career NFL start.

With the game getting closer, we spoke with Las Vegas Raiders On SI contributor Carter Landis, who spoke about the team and its current state of affairs.

How have the Raiders responded to Klint Kubiak as their head coach?

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think it’s been impressive. Some teams could pack it in after a four-game losing streak, especially a team with the Raiders’ talent level, but he’s kept the energy up in the room. The team is 4-5 after losing to the 49ers, but there have been some impressive moments from young players, and the bones of the scheme are evident.

There have also been some gaffes, which you expect from a first-year head coach without many household names, but overall, there is an impressive culture being built.

What are your thoughts on the Kirk Cousins trade? How do you feel about Fernando Mendoza taking over?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I was truthfully surprised John Spytek strayed from the course that they talked to extensively about this offseason. The plan was for Kirk Cousins to start until Fernando Mendoza was ready, and that appears to be sooner rather than later. The Vikings were obviously desperate, and getting a top-100 pick out of that is encouraging.

That said, the Raiders don’t make this move if they don’t think Mendoza is ready. The No. 1 overall pick has been learning behind Cousins, but he faces two tough defenses to start his career. We’ll see how he responds.

What has been the biggest surprise about the Raiders so far this season?

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders’ offensive line has been absolutely awesome in pass-protection. Last year’s unit couldn’t run-block or pass-block (they still can’t run-block). Getting an experienced offensive line coach like Rick Dennison to improve the floor of this group has led to elevated play from Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. The Raiders have only allowed 11 sacks this season, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. That group will be crucial in keeping Mendoza’s pocket clean.

If the Raiders were to beat the Seahawks, what would be the reason why?

San Francisco 49ers tight end Luke Farrell is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense taking advantage of its opportunities. That’s what led to early-season victories, and the Raiders haven’t done that much in their recent losses. Young defenders like Treydan Stukes and Hezekiah Masses will need to take the ball away and create short fields and easy opportunities for the Mendoza-led offense. If they let Drew Lock (I presume?) get comfortable, they may be in for their seventh-straight game allowing 30-plus.

What’s your score prediction for the game?

It’s a struggling Seahawks offense against a struggling Raiders defense, so something has to give. I’ll defer to the Super Bowl champions against the team that is still working on a rebuild. Seahawks 31, Raiders 20.

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