Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Raiders’ Rookie Class

The Las Vegas Raiders made significant progress on their roster this offseason, upgrading nearly every position group. Las Vegas had arguably the best offseason of any team in the National Football League, led primarily by a strong wave of new additions in free agency.

Yet a productive draft was also a part of Las Vegas' productive offseason. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently explained how the process of meshing all of their new pieces is going so far.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We're an improved team. Our guys have taken the coaching. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started, and this time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become, we'll find out come training camp when we put pads on,” Kubiak said following Organized Team Activities.

Below are the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Raiders' 2026 draft class this upcoming season.

Fernando Mendoza | QB | Round 1

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: The best-case scenario for Mendoza in 2026 is that he becomes the team's starting quarterback at some point. However, the Raiders are in no rush for that to happen immediately. They have a plan in place to bring Mendoza along gradually during his rookie season.

Las Vegas used the No. 1 overall pick on Mendoza for a reason. He is undoubtedly the team's eventual starting quarterback. Yet whether that will happen in 2026 remains to be seen. The best case for Mendoza would be for him to become the starter by season's end.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Worst Case: The worst case for Mendoza during his rookie season would be for him not to see the field at all, which seems highly unlikely. While it is not impossible for Mendoza to go the entire season without starting a game, he should at least get playing time at some point in 2026.

Considering how the Raiders' front office has improved the overall roster, it is hard to imagine many "worst-case" scenarios for Mendoza. Las Vegas has done a solid job setting Mendoza up for success. Mendoza's rookie season is all about the future. His worst-case scenario in 2026 is far from negative.

Treydan Stukes | S | Round 2

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Best Case: The Raiders have big plans for Stukes in 2026 and beyond. In fact, he is all but sure to see the field sooner and more often than Mendoza this upcoming season. Las Vegas needs all the help it can get in its defensive backfield. Stukes is a major part of that in 2026 and moving forward.

The best case for Stukes in his rookie season will be for him to play early and often, regardless of whether or not he is a starter. Stukes will play a vital role for the Raiders in 2026. His importance should only grow over time, as Las Vegas needs Stukes to develop quickly.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Worst Case: The worst-case scenario for Stukes is having little to no impact, given his prime position to be a significant factor for the Raiders in 2026. Stukes developing slower than initially planned would be the worst-case scenario for him and the Raiders.

However, based on OTAs and, most recently, mandatory minicamp, there seems to be little, if any, doubt that Stukes will progress as needed. It is already evident that the Raiders selected a talented player at a position of need who should make an immediate impact.

Keyron Crawford | DL | Round 3

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keyron Crawford (DL34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: The Raiders' defensive line is arguably the deepest position group on the roster. Still, Crawford is all but sure to get a chance to make an impact during his rookie season. The best-case scenario for him would be to get significant playing time in a rotational role in 2026.

This would allow Las Vegas to keep its veteran edge rushers like Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye fresher over the course of a season. Crosby, Paye, and Malcolm Koonce will all play more than the rookie, but Crawford should see the field more than some may currently think.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Worst Case: Crawford has the physical tools to be successful, but he is a rookie playing behind several established veterans at his position. The worst-case scenario for Crawford would be a lack of playing time.

Trey Zuhn | OL | Round 3

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn II (66) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Best Case: Las Vegas' offensive line is deep, but Zuhn has the ability to play every position on the offensive line. He could very well find himself thrust into action should Las Vegas experience injuries along their offensive line, like they have each of the past two seasons.

However, for now, the best-case scenario for Zuhn in 2026 would be to serve as a high-end reserve offensive lineman for the Raiders. Las Vegas would be wise to focus on his development this season, as he is sure to be a vital player moving forward.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn II (66) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Worst Case: The worst-case scenario for Zuhn in 2026 would be for him not to play at all during the regular season. Las Vegas drafted Zuhn with the future in mind, more so than this upcoming season.

Jermod McCoy | CB | Round 4

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Best Case: The best case for McCoy would be for him to stay healthy and eventually make an impact either on the practice field or during the regular season.

Worst Case: The worst case would be for McCoy not to be healthy.

Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Round 4

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Best Case: The best case for Washington would be for Kubiak and Andrew Janocko to heavily use him in combination with running back Ashton Jeanty. Yet, Kubiak has already made it known he wants Jeanty to carry the load moving forward.

Las Vegas getting Washington involved when Jeanty needs a breather, or in conjunction with Jeanty, would be ideal for Washington in 2026. What the Raiders have in mind for Washington remains to be seen, but they undoubtedly have a plan in mind for him.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Worst Case: Las Vegas used the No. 6 overall pick on Jeanty last offseason. With Washington being drafted in the fourth round the very next offseason, there is no real worst-case scenario for Washington, aside from not taking advantage of the opportunities he does receive.

Dalton Johnson | DB | Round 5

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Rotational defensive back.

Worst Case: Makes roster but gets little playing time.

Hezekiah Masses | CB | Round 5

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Best Case: Rotational cornerback.

Worst Case: Makes roster but gets little playing time.

Malik Benson | WR | Round 6

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Best Case: Kickoff/Punt Returner.

Worst Case: Practice Squad.

Brandon Cleveland | DL | Round 7

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Practice Squad.

Worst Case: Cut.