Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Raiders’ Rookie Class
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The Las Vegas Raiders made significant progress on their roster this offseason, upgrading nearly every position group. Las Vegas had arguably the best offseason of any team in the National Football League, led primarily by a strong wave of new additions in free agency.
Yet a productive draft was also a part of Las Vegas' productive offseason. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently explained how the process of meshing all of their new pieces is going so far.
"We're an improved team. Our guys have taken the coaching. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started, and this time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become, we'll find out come training camp when we put pads on,” Kubiak said following Organized Team Activities.
Below are the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Raiders' 2026 draft class this upcoming season.
Fernando Mendoza | QB | Round 1
Best Case: The best-case scenario for Mendoza in 2026 is that he becomes the team's starting quarterback at some point. However, the Raiders are in no rush for that to happen immediately. They have a plan in place to bring Mendoza along gradually during his rookie season.
Las Vegas used the No. 1 overall pick on Mendoza for a reason. He is undoubtedly the team's eventual starting quarterback. Yet whether that will happen in 2026 remains to be seen. The best case for Mendoza would be for him to become the starter by season's end.
Worst Case: The worst case for Mendoza during his rookie season would be for him not to see the field at all, which seems highly unlikely. While it is not impossible for Mendoza to go the entire season without starting a game, he should at least get playing time at some point in 2026.
Considering how the Raiders' front office has improved the overall roster, it is hard to imagine many "worst-case" scenarios for Mendoza. Las Vegas has done a solid job setting Mendoza up for success. Mendoza's rookie season is all about the future. His worst-case scenario in 2026 is far from negative.
Treydan Stukes | S | Round 2
Best Case: The Raiders have big plans for Stukes in 2026 and beyond. In fact, he is all but sure to see the field sooner and more often than Mendoza this upcoming season. Las Vegas needs all the help it can get in its defensive backfield. Stukes is a major part of that in 2026 and moving forward.
The best case for Stukes in his rookie season will be for him to play early and often, regardless of whether or not he is a starter. Stukes will play a vital role for the Raiders in 2026. His importance should only grow over time, as Las Vegas needs Stukes to develop quickly.
Worst Case: The worst-case scenario for Stukes is having little to no impact, given his prime position to be a significant factor for the Raiders in 2026. Stukes developing slower than initially planned would be the worst-case scenario for him and the Raiders.
However, based on OTAs and, most recently, mandatory minicamp, there seems to be little, if any, doubt that Stukes will progress as needed. It is already evident that the Raiders selected a talented player at a position of need who should make an immediate impact.
Keyron Crawford | DL | Round 3
Best Case: The Raiders' defensive line is arguably the deepest position group on the roster. Still, Crawford is all but sure to get a chance to make an impact during his rookie season. The best-case scenario for him would be to get significant playing time in a rotational role in 2026.
This would allow Las Vegas to keep its veteran edge rushers like Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye fresher over the course of a season. Crosby, Paye, and Malcolm Koonce will all play more than the rookie, but Crawford should see the field more than some may currently think.
Worst Case: Crawford has the physical tools to be successful, but he is a rookie playing behind several established veterans at his position. The worst-case scenario for Crawford would be a lack of playing time.
Trey Zuhn | OL | Round 3
Best Case: Las Vegas' offensive line is deep, but Zuhn has the ability to play every position on the offensive line. He could very well find himself thrust into action should Las Vegas experience injuries along their offensive line, like they have each of the past two seasons.
However, for now, the best-case scenario for Zuhn in 2026 would be to serve as a high-end reserve offensive lineman for the Raiders. Las Vegas would be wise to focus on his development this season, as he is sure to be a vital player moving forward.
Worst Case: The worst-case scenario for Zuhn in 2026 would be for him not to play at all during the regular season. Las Vegas drafted Zuhn with the future in mind, more so than this upcoming season.
Jermod McCoy | CB | Round 4
Best Case: The best case for McCoy would be for him to stay healthy and eventually make an impact either on the practice field or during the regular season.
Worst Case: The worst case would be for McCoy not to be healthy.
Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Round 4
Best Case: The best case for Washington would be for Kubiak and Andrew Janocko to heavily use him in combination with running back Ashton Jeanty. Yet, Kubiak has already made it known he wants Jeanty to carry the load moving forward.
Las Vegas getting Washington involved when Jeanty needs a breather, or in conjunction with Jeanty, would be ideal for Washington in 2026. What the Raiders have in mind for Washington remains to be seen, but they undoubtedly have a plan in mind for him.
Worst Case: Las Vegas used the No. 6 overall pick on Jeanty last offseason. With Washington being drafted in the fourth round the very next offseason, there is no real worst-case scenario for Washington, aside from not taking advantage of the opportunities he does receive.
Dalton Johnson | DB | Round 5
Best Case: Rotational defensive back.
Worst Case: Makes roster but gets little playing time.
Hezekiah Masses | CB | Round 5
Best Case: Rotational cornerback.
Worst Case: Makes roster but gets little playing time.
Malik Benson | WR | Round 6
Best Case: Kickoff/Punt Returner.
Worst Case: Practice Squad.
Brandon Cleveland | DL | Round 7
Best Case: Practice Squad.
Worst Case: Cut.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant