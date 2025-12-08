Embarrassing Loss Aside, the Raiders Actually Scored One Huge Win

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-11 today, yet despite another home loss where the crowd sounded and resembled a road game, the Silver and Black managed to find a win.

But for the 2025 team, it was another dismal day.

The Good News

The Raiders moved into the second spot in the 2026 NFL Draft, an enormous opportunity for a franchise with so many roster holes.

The Harsh Reality

All of the Raider Nation's frustration could be summed up in one word: yet again, the Raiders were embarrassed in their state-of-the-art, several-billion-dollar stadium, and the crowd looked and sounded like a Denver Broncos home game. Pete Carroll was asked about it.

"I had these thoughts coming into this one to wait and see what it looked like, and there's a lot of orange in the stadium. I wish I would have started it earlier, because this connection between us and our fans is crucial to us being successful. If you think about what we had in Seattle and what we had in the Coliseum, we had huge, huge crowds in our favor. And I understand that, everybody wants to come to Vegas, it's a hot ticket for people to come, and so I'm sure that those tickets are challenged by how they do it.”

Carroll added, “But if we're going to do this, we have to do it together. We're going to need the fans to support us. I know we have to give them something to cheer about and all that, and be fired up about because a part of this whole experience is about the joy that you get from following your team and supporting them. It's going to take some time to do that, but when they're here, this is a great stadium to play in. It's a great event to watch a game for our fans.”

But Carroll admitted the obvious. After essentially two decades of failure by the organization, it is time for the Las Vegas Raiders franchise to step up and earn the loyalty of the fan base.

“I just hope that we can earn their way into it. So, it's frustrating, but I'm not faulting them. They have to see it happen. Well before I got here, this had been around, but here's the thought I would like them to be here when it turns, so that they can be a part of it, and they can have their role in it and be connected to us. They'll kind of have wished they did when it does, and so, with a forethought, I hope we can do this together."

