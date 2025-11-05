Raiders Get Troubling Injury News Before TNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will have to get things going in the right way fast for their next game. The Raiders are on a short week heading into Week 10. The Silver and Black will have to travel to Denver and take on their AFC West rival, the Broncos, on Thursday Night Football.
The Raiders are looking to get their first win in the division in a long time. Last season, they did not win a game in the division, and this season, they have not so far either.
The Raiders are coming off a hard-fought loss that came down to the last play. It did not go the Raiders' way, and they have to turn it around quickly for the next game. It could be a good thing and bad at the same time. One thing they cannot do is look bad at Week 9, but instead focus on what is ahead of them and put their best football forward the rest of the way. A lot of football is still left to play.
The Raiders will roll with what they've got this week on Thursday. They were back on the field on Tuesday, as the NFL trade deadline came to an end. It is always hard when you are on a short week and have to get things going fast, and the preparation for a team like the Raiders, who are struggling, is at a minimum. We found out more about the Raiders as the second injury report of this week came out today, and they added one veteran player to it.
Raiders veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler was added to the report on Tuesday with a back injury. He was limited in practice, and his status is unknown for Thursday's game.
The rest of the injury report had defensive end Thomas Booker, tight end Brock Bowers, safeties Lonnie Johnson and Isaiah Pola-Mao, and quarterback Aidan O'Connell. More good news for these players as they were all once again full participants in practice on Tuesday.
Raiders Injuries
S Lonnie Johnson- Full
QB- Aidan O'Connell- Full
S Isaiah Pola-Mao - Full
DT Thomas Booker- Full
DT Adam Butler- Limited
The Raiders are looking for their third win of the season, and having these players on Thursday would be a huge boost for the team to put up a massive win.
