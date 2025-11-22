Analyzing 1 Critical Factor for the Raiders' Matchup vs. Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line is set to be challenged once again on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Analyzing the Replacement
The Raiders suffered a significant blow when they lost starting left tackle Kolton Miller earlier in the season. Miller is considered to be one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League. Las Vegas' offensive line struggled with Miller, it has only gotten worse without him.
There is no way to replace Miller, especially not on the fly in the middle of the season. Las Vegas' roster
Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll analyzed Forsythe's play as he fills in for Miller. Forsythe may not be able to replace Miller, but he still do a serviceable job at doing so. Carroll believes Forsythe has done just that. Carroll and Forsythe reunited after a stint in Seattle.
"I think Stone [Forsythe] has probably played the best he's ever played. And it's a huge challenge. He's been a right tackle historically, and he's played some on the other side, but that's what he's been. To make that jump and to hold up and all that, I think he's done a really, really good job,” Carroll said.
“So, again, he's another great, competitive kid with the right mentality and mindset and all of that, and he's willing to take on any of the battles. He's got a big one this week.
“This is as tough as it gets, so he'll be up for the challenge of it, and we'll do what we can to make sure that the plan works out. But I think Stone's been great, really, for how we got him and where we brought him from, to show up and play for us in this manner, we're very fortunate."
The Raiders need Forsythe to continue doing the best that he can, until Miller potentially comes back later in the season, which Carroll aluded to on Friday. Miller's return would undoubtedly be welcomed but would also undoubtedly be way too little, way too late for the Silver and Black.
“So, we are in good health, and no, there's no surprises that are coming up. We made it through this week in good shape, and Kolton's [Miller] on the mend. He's coming back. He's running around and getting ready to go. So, that's all we can hope for. JPJ's [Jackson Powers-Johnson] still a ways out, of course, but they've done a marvelous job with these guys," Carroll said.
