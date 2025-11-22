Raiders Today

Analyzing 1 Critical Factor for the Raiders' Matchup vs. Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders need to improve across the board as soon as possible.

Ezekiel Trezevant

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line is set to be challenged once again on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Analyzing the Replacement

The Raiders suffered a significant blow when they lost starting left tackle Kolton Miller earlier in the season. Miller is considered to be one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League. Las Vegas' offensive line struggled with Miller, it has only gotten worse without him.

There is no way to replace Miller, especially not on the fly in the middle of the season. Las Vegas' roster

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll analyzed Forsythe's play as he fills in for Miller. Forsythe may not be able to replace Miller, but he still do a serviceable job at doing so. Carroll believes Forsythe has done just that. Carroll and Forsythe reunited after a stint in Seattle.

"I think Stone [Forsythe] has probably played the best he's ever played. And it's a huge challenge. He's been a right tackle historically, and he's played some on the other side, but that's what he's been. To make that jump and to hold up and all that, I think he's done a really, really good job,” Carroll said.

Raider
Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“So, again, he's another great, competitive kid with the right mentality and mindset and all of that, and he's willing to take on any of the battles. He's got a big one this week

“This is as tough as it gets, so he'll be up for the challenge of it, and we'll do what we can to make sure that the plan works out. But I think Stone's been great, really, for how we got him and where we brought him from, to show up and play for us in this manner, we're very fortunate."

Raider
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders need Forsythe to continue doing the best that he can, until Miller potentially comes back later in the season, which Carroll aluded to on Friday. Miller's return would undoubtedly be welcomed but would also undoubtedly be way too little, way too late for the Silver and Black.

“So, we are in good health, and no, there's no surprises that are coming up. We made it through this week in good shape, and Kolton's [Miller] on the mend. He's coming back. He's running around and getting ready to go. So, that's all we can hope for. JPJ's [Jackson Powers-Johnson] still a ways out, of course, but they've done a marvelous job with these guys," Carroll said.

Raider
Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) tackles Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter@EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Ezekiel Trezevant
EZEKIEL TREZEVANT

Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.