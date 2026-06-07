Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek is in his second season as the team's decision-maker. The 2026 class is expected to be his most important in the role to date after selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak have a tall task of providing Raiders fans with mountainous hope for the first time in years. Interestingly enough, the general manager's first draft class made a genuine impact on the field in 2025. There are three players, none of whom are top-10 selection Ashton Jeanty, who are second-year Raiders to watch ahead of the upcoming season.

Tonka Hemingway, Defensive Tackle

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

An impressive rookie season of Hemingway has the Raiders excited for what the former fourth-round pick could become in 2026. Despite playing in just nine games, Hemingway tallied four sacks and was a disruptor every time he had a chance on the field.

While it is unclear what his role will be this upcoming season, the former South Carolina standout could find his way into the starting lineup for the first time in his NFL career, with the opportunities being endless for his second season.

Darien Porter, Cornerback

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Porter was one of the most impressive rookie cornerbacks in the NFL, matching his height/weight/speed profile with the Raiders' defensive system, and now will have another under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to exploit his strengths.

Expectations will be higher in 2026, mainly due to becoming arguably the team's top cornerback. Porter is physical, uses his size to his advantage at the catch point, and in run support. While the ball production was nearly non-existent in 2025, 2026 could be a golden opportunity for Porter in a much bigger role in Las Vegas.

Jack Bech, Wide Receiver

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There is a lot of intrigue around the Raiders' wide receiver room after Spytek added just two new playmakers to the position through the draft and free agency (Jalen Nailor and Malik Benson). Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko seem to have an instilled trust in the current group, and for good reason.

One of those potential standouts is pass-catcher Jack Bech, the former second-round pick out of TCU. Bech has prototypical size and playmaking ability as an inside-out playmaker. He's a noticeable route-runner with separation skills that allow him to get open quickly and proficiently in space. With the ball skills and athleticism to match, Bech has a chance to emerge as a top target for whichever Raiders quarterback starts under center this season.