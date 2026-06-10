Analyzing Best, Worst-Case Scenario for Raiders 2026 Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2026 season facing an offensive revolution.

Head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko are spearheading a wide-zone system that could transform the Raiders' offense from below average into an efficient, balanced attack. General manager John Spytek assisted with acquisitions along the offensive line, running back, wide receiver, and most importantly: quarterback.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with a jersey at an introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center, flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza are battling it out for the Week 1 starting job, making for an intriguing headline during training camp and preseason games as Kubiak determines his leader of the offense to initiate the 2026 campaign. Everyone knows of the talented running back Ashton Jeanty and the superstar tight end Brock Bowers; they will be key to the offense's success, given how their positions are utilized in similar systems across the league.

With mandatory minicamp set to begin in Las Vegas, let's look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for the offense as we move within three months of opening weekend.

Best-Case Scenario — Offensive Revolution Leads to Revamped Unit

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders had the worst offense in football last year, averaging 14.0 points, 245.2 total yards, and 77.5 rushing yards per game, all league-worst. Changes needed to be made, and Spytek did just that with the historic signing of center Tyler Linderbaum, drafting Mendoza and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, adding Jalen Nailor and Malik Benson, and acquiring running back Mike Washington Jr. in the draft.

Kubiak's offensive system allows the entire unit to work smoothly and coordinate. There are a lot of moving parts, as we see with similar offenses in Jacksonville, Minnesota, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, which makes these units great and leads to drastic improvements across the board.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year, we saw the Jaguars go through a similar revolution under Liam Coen. Kubiak has the potential to do the same thing, regardless of the quarterback. The run game would improve, allowing Jeanty to showcase his uber talent to the NFL, while Bowers and his fellow wideouts will have opportunities for explosive plays at all three levels.

Believe it or not, this could lead to significant improvements. Becoming a unit that could average 21 to 23 points per game while also averaging anywhere from 327 to 335 yards per game (good enough for average or just-above) would be the best-case, making them a unit no one would want to deal with late in the regular season.

Worst-Case Scenario — Kubiak's Revolution Fails in Year 1

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The biggest questions I have surrounding the Raiders offense this upcoming campaign are the offensive line, Jeanty, and the consistency from the pass-catchers, though I'm starting to warm up to this group of wideouts and their potential ceilings.

Las Vegas had the worst offense across the board, including line play and run game consistency. Within every one of these wide-zone systems, the offensive line and running back play a key role, and they will do so with the Raiders under Kubiak. The potential is there for both areas to have significant improvement in 2026, and it is hard for me not to see that happening.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

What if it does, and what does that look like? Jeanty didn't do himself any favors with indecisions and impatience behind the line of scrimmage last year, even if the offensive line couldn't hold the point of attack long enough. The offensive line allowed the most sacks in football, and even if they do improve, there is a chance the growth is only marginal; instead of allowing 64 sacks in a season, it would be closer to 45-50—again, marginal but still underwhelming.

The passing game in this scenario would improve because of better quarterback play and Bowers being who he is as a tight end. Kubiak's play-calling would ease the margin for error, but the consistency up front and with the ground game would be lacking.