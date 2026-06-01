Why Raiders’ Janocko Underrated Key to Offensive Success

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2026 season with renewed hope. That is a word that has not been heard about the organization in quite some time, and it is thanks to the selection of first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the future of the organization with the goal of leading the franchise to one place: a Super Bowl victory, hopefully sooner than later.

Head coach Klint Kubiak enters his first year in the role, looking to be a key developer in Mendoza's progression at quarterback. While his role is paramount, first-year offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko is just as important as his head coach. For a coach who had his name in a hat for multiple jobs across the league, Janocko becomes an underrated piece to the Raiders' newest puzzle.

Janocko's Youth Is An Advantage

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

At 38 years old, Janocko is a young offensive coordinator matched with another young head coach in Kubiak, 39, as the Raiders hope the youth and innovation can lead to quick success in the next year or two, knowing how much further the roster has to develop into a strong, cohesive, and talented group.

Janocko has served as Kubiak's quarterback coach in New Orleans and Seattle, playing a major role in Sam Darnold's development into a standout signal-caller on a Super Bowl-winning team. The first-year coordinator recently spoke with reporters about the connection between him and Kubiak as the two look to rejuvenate the Raiders offense to heights not seen in many years.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The guy sitting in the head chair right now, he and I have worked together closely for the last several years and years before that, so I've seen him grow and develop, been there step by step with him for that," Janocko said. "So, been able to use that knowledge and then use all of the other coordinators I've been around."

Janocko Must Put Key Offensive Players in Positions for Success

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas had one of the worst offenses in football last season, ranking near the bottom in many statistical categories. It would be shocking not to see growth under Kubiak and Janocko, who provide a fun dynamic that reminds me a lot of one in Jacksonville with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who is likely to be a head coach in the next hiring cycle.

Janocko will be involved in game planning and designs, which will help with whoever starts at quarterback between Kirk Cousins and Mendoza. This, in theory, could put players such as running back Ashton Jeanty, star tight end Brock Bowers, and the intriguing wide receiver group in positions for success this upcoming season, as Janocko noted during organized training activities.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think that's something that we talk about every day, about looking at a guy's profile, what does he do well, what is he maybe not doing so well, and is that something that we want to change through a technique or something like that, or are we shifting him into a place where he can thrive better or be in a better place to succeed?" Janocko said. "So, it's all a growth process; each individual person is different, but it's something we're constantly evaluating."