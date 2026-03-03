The Raiders' Best Free Agent Signings of the Last Decade

The Las Vegas Raiders have brought in several players in free agency over the past decade who have had some success. That success was largely personal success, but success nonetheless. Las Vegas has been mirred in mediocrity for most of the past decade.

Several failed signings have been a primary factor in those struggles. When searching through the signings the Raiders have made in free agency since the 2015 season, they have far more misses than hits. Still, there were multiple productive signings.

The Raiders have had an interesting past 10 seasons.

This list consists of players who signed with Las Vegas as free agents. Players who were traded to the Raiders are not a part of this list. This list is not all-inclusive, and several other notable options belong on the list. This list is not in any particular order.

WR Michael Crabtree

Crabtree appeared in all 16 games in three of the four seasons he played for the Raiders. In his final season, he appeared in 15 of the Raiders' 16 games. Crabtree was less than 100 yards away in his first season with the team from having consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in the Silver and Black.

During his time with the Raiders, Crabtree established himself as a formidable wide receiver.

LB Robert Spillane

Spilline joined the Raiders in free agency, looking to prove he was an every-down linebacker after years on the backburner with other teams. Spillane's potential was obvious before he arrived in Las Vegas, he simply needed an opportunity for more playing time. Las Vegas gave him that.

Spillane held up his end of the bargain, finishing near the top of the league both of his two seasons with the Raiders. Spillane would use that as a springboard to a massive payday with the New England Patriots. In his first season in New England, he confirmed his time in Las Vegas was no fluke.

DT Adam Butler

Butler has quietly grown into one of the more dependable players on a roster with few of them to speak of. Las Vegas signed Butler in the 2023 season. He has continued to prove his value since then, building his way up to a solid payday in Las Vegas.

Since joining the Raiders, Butler has had the best years of his career, appearing in 49 games with 31 starts. Butler is not the most vocal player in the locker room, but he lets his play do the talking. He has a dependable player for multiple Raiders coaching staffs.

OL Andre James

James signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2019, appeared in 12 games his rookie season, and played almost 90 games total for the Raiders. In his six seasons with the Raiders, James started 61 games.

That alone makes him one of the most valuable Raiders free agents of the past decade.

