Best Remaining Players for Raiders on NFL Draft Day 2

The 2026 NFL Draft is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders hope they have their franchise quarterback.

Fernando Mendoza is officially a member of the Silver and Black, so Raiders fans could sit back comfortably and watch the rest of the draft last night.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number one pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's officially Day 2 of the draft, and the Raiders have picks No. 36 and No. 67 in the second and third rounds. With several positions to address, General Manager John Spytek can add two more potential franchise cornerstones.

Lots of talented players were selected, but several remain on the board. Which players could the Raiders target with their two (as of now) selections? Let's break down the three best remaining players.

Defensive Back Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A knee injury kept him out of the first round, but McCoy was arguably one of the 10 best players in the class. McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, but that injury has fully healed. However, a different knee issue has arisen and is causing concern for the teams

With six career interceptions, McCoy is an incredible athlete and can mirror any style of wide receiver. The Raiders could afford to draft him and stash him while he gets healthy.

Wide Receiver Denzel Boston, Washington

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Raiders need a ball-winner for their new quarterback, and Boston is the best receiver remaining on the board.

Boston was a stud for the Huskies, catching 132 passes for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns in four years. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds and uses his size to body up defenders and win when the ball is in the air.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The former Huskies star would make life easier for Mendoza, and he may be available at No. 36 when they pick. However, wide receiver-needy teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills sit in front of them.

Defensive Tackle Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Raiders want a run-stopping nose tackle to fit the 3-4 defense, McDonald is the perfect fit.

McDonald took his game to another level in 2025, posting 65 tackles, nine for loss, two forced fumbles, a pass defended, and three sacks. He was named an All-American last season.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas needs a player it can plug in at the 0-tech spot to take on blocks and stop the run. McDonald fits that mold, and there may not be much competition in front of them for McDonald's services.