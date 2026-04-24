Best Remaining Players for Raiders on NFL Draft Day 2
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The 2026 NFL Draft is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders hope they have their franchise quarterback.
Fernando Mendoza is officially a member of the Silver and Black, so Raiders fans could sit back comfortably and watch the rest of the draft last night.
It's officially Day 2 of the draft, and the Raiders have picks No. 36 and No. 67 in the second and third rounds. With several positions to address, General Manager John Spytek can add two more potential franchise cornerstones.
Lots of talented players were selected, but several remain on the board. Which players could the Raiders target with their two (as of now) selections? Let's break down the three best remaining players.
Defensive Back Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
A knee injury kept him out of the first round, but McCoy was arguably one of the 10 best players in the class. McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, but that injury has fully healed. However, a different knee issue has arisen and is causing concern for the teams
With six career interceptions, McCoy is an incredible athlete and can mirror any style of wide receiver. The Raiders could afford to draft him and stash him while he gets healthy.
Wide Receiver Denzel Boston, Washington
The Raiders need a ball-winner for their new quarterback, and Boston is the best receiver remaining on the board.
Boston was a stud for the Huskies, catching 132 passes for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns in four years. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds and uses his size to body up defenders and win when the ball is in the air.
The former Huskies star would make life easier for Mendoza, and he may be available at No. 36 when they pick. However, wide receiver-needy teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills sit in front of them.
Defensive Tackle Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
If the Raiders want a run-stopping nose tackle to fit the 3-4 defense, McDonald is the perfect fit.
McDonald took his game to another level in 2025, posting 65 tackles, nine for loss, two forced fumbles, a pass defended, and three sacks. He was named an All-American last season.
Las Vegas needs a player it can plug in at the 0-tech spot to take on blocks and stop the run. McDonald fits that mold, and there may not be much competition in front of them for McDonald's services.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3